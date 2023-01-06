RAT TOUR IS HERE
Comedian Theo Von’s “Return of the Rat Tour” is coming to Avalon Theatre for two nights and this is the first.
If you didn’t get a ticket — only a few were left for Wednesday, as of this writing — or wonder why there’s a huge line in front of the theater two nights in a row, well, now you know.
Von’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets cost $37.50–$77.50 at Ticketmaster.com.
Von is described as a comedian who “grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana” and his comedy grows from there.
He has two podcasts — This Past Weekend and King and The Sting — and the comedy special “Regular People” that can be viewed on Netflix.
Info: theovon.com; avalontheatregj.com.
WRITERS ROUND
Learn the stories behind the songs, then hear those songs sung by their writers during a evening featuring three country music acts.
A Nashville’s Writers Round with Love & Theft, Trent Tomlinson and Eric Paslay will go from 8–11 p.m. Thursday at Warehouse 25Sxity-Five, 2565 American Way.
Tickets cost $30 for standing room only, or $65 for a spot at a table. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
For country fans, this is a more intimate night of hearing musicians talk about their inspiration and process as well as a night of music.
Info: warehouse2565.com.
VOTE ON ART
Starting Friday you can cast your online vote for the artwork to represent Colorado Mountain Winefest in 2023. But wait!
Before you vote, see the artwork for yourself with the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest Exhibit that will open Friday, Jan. 13, at Craig Gallery, 128 East Third St., in Palisade. The gallery’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
And then, go to coloradowinefest.com and cast your vote for your favorite piece of art.
The winners will be announced Jan. 27. The exhibit are up through Feb. 4.
MAKE IT FORMAL
From “Star Wars” to anime to Lord of the Rings, this is the time to put a formalwear spin on your favorite cosplay character.
A Fandom Formal will be from 5:30–10 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park Barn in Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St. The event is a fundraiser for Geek Parties of the Grand Valley.
The evening will begin with a catered dinner by Colorado Q and entertainment. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner service at 6 p.m. Dinner-only tickets cost $20.
Dinner will be followed by dancing and a costume contest with categories for kids, teens and adults. Doors will open for this portion of the event at 7 p.m., the costume contest will start at 7:30 p.m. and the dancing will begin with a lesson at 8 p.m.
Dance/costume contest-only tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for teens and kids age 10 and younger get in free. If you make a donation of formalwear to the Grand Junction Free Promwear Giveaway, then a donation dance ticket can be purchased for $10 for adults, $5 for teens.
All tickets and information can be found at sites.google.com/view/geekpartiesevents/home.
MLK DAY
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and all are welcome to join a march and programs to honor King’s legacy.
Organized by the local group Black Citizens and Friends, Monday’s events will begin at 3 p.m. at Grand Junction City Hall, 225 N. Fifth St., where there will be a special program. It will be followed by a march to Colorado Mesa University.
Observances will continue with a MLK Day Program at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Love Recital Hall in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Along with special speakers and readings, the day’s programs will include the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Essay Contest and Poster Contest.
Info: blackcitizensandfriends.com.
