011522-fea-greatwesticefestpage04-ml
Buy Now

A cold fish emerges from a block of ice as Jess Parrish of Longmont performs Saturday at the Great West Ice Fest in the parking lot at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction. Parrish operates Cool Hands Ice Carving.

ICE FEST

Samantha Fish

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Guitarist and singer/songwriter Samantha Fish will perform in a show that starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Eric Johanson will open the show.
Glenwood Gondola
Buy Now

Glenwood Gondolas carry guests to the top of Iron Mountain and to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. 
Wedding of a Lifetime

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

The Wedding of a Lifetime expo will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
091322 Guitar club 4.jpg

Members of the Grand Junction Guitar Club, from left, Keith Kevin Arensman, Gary Cox and Liam Monroe, perform at Sherwood Park on Monday night.