'Johnny Jane'

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Finn Benham, a playwright and actor, is shown with a masked ensemble that wil be part of the new, original play from Zephyr Stage. “Johnny Jane” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27–28, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Palisade Veterans Memorial Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., in Palisade. Tickets cost $12 at the door. Go to zephyrstage.com for information.

PLAY ON STAGE

A fallen angel addicted to heroin, a trans youth with a violent past, and a visitor bent on revenge are all part of the new play “Johnny Jane.”

012523-otc-artcontests.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Cast votes in two contests to decide the artwork to respresent two local festivals. Voting for the artwork to represent the Colorado Mountain Winefest in 2023 is all online. Go to coloradowinefest.com for voting information, and go to Craig Gallery, 128 E. third St., in Palisade to see the contest’s artwork. Voting in the Palisade Peach Fest Art Contest can be done at The Blue Pig Art Gallery, 101 W. Third St., in Palisade. The winners for both contests will be announced Friday, Jan. 27.
Wowzers
Wowzers releases second album on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Wild Flight
ABOUT FACE PHOTOGRAPHY/Special to the Sentinel

Emily Jurick and Eric Gross are Wild Flight, a local duo that will perform a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for ticketholders to enjoy appetizers before the show starts. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
012622-news-dogsledrace03-ml
Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Chris Young of Mancos races in the four-dog sled category during the recent 16th annual Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Dog Sled Race at Mesa Top Trail in the Grand Mesa National Forest.