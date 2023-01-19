PLAY ON STAGE
A fallen angel addicted to heroin, a trans youth with a violent past, and a visitor bent on revenge are all part of the new play “Johnny Jane.”
It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27–28, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Palisade Veterans Memorial Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., in Palisade.
“Johnny Jane” will be presented by Zephyr Stage with support from Sing Up the Sun, a festival set for early February.
The play was written by Finn Benham and Kim and Valerie Nuzzo, who will all act in the production with Valerie Nuzzo directing as well. “The play explores identity, forgiveness, love and othering and contains adult language and themes, including drug use,” according to a news release.
Tickets cost $12 and will be available at the door.
Info: zephyrstage.com.
ART OF VOTING
The Palisade Peach Fest Art Contest and the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest both are set to name winners on Friday and to host receptions for all the artwork in the contests.
Both receptions will be at Palisade art galleries, making the east end of the valley the place to be on Friday for local art lovers.
Colorado Mountain Winefest’s reception will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St. Light snacks will be served.
The contest’s winner will be announced at noon. Voting in this contest is online and will continue until just before noon Friday. To vote, go to coloradowinefest.com for details.
Artwork entered in this contest can be viewed at the Craig Gallery through Feb. 4.
The Palisade Peach Fest Art Contest reception will be from 5:30–7 p.m. Friday at The Blue Pig Art Gallery, 101 W. Third St.
The contest’s winner will be announced during the reception after final judging. This contest is judged by both the public and members of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce. The artwork can be viewed and votes cast now through Friday at the gallery.
For information about the gallery, go to thebluepiggallery.com. For information about Peach Fest, go to palisadecoc.com.
CELEBRATE A DECADE
The Copper Club Brewing Co. will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a lineup of fun to fill Saturday’s afternoon and evening.
It will start with brewery tours at its 153 N. Mulberry St. location in Fruita. Those tours will run every 30 minutes from noon to 3 p.m.
This will be followed by a Beer & Food Pairing at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $40 per person and include three beers, two appetizers and one dessert. Tickets can be purchased at Copper Club or by calling 979-858-8318.
At 5 p.m. Copper Club’s head brewer, Samuel Frye will shave his head for donations to HopeWest. Donations will be accepted now through Saturday. FYI: Frye’s hair is 28 inches long, according to facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
At 6 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting with the Fruita Chamber of Commerce.
And finally, at 7 p.m. Wowzers will play for a dance party. Wigs and hats are encouraged for this party and there will be prizes for the best wig and hat.
BAND PLAYS ON
Wild Flight, the local roots rock duo of Eric Gross and Emily Jurick, is set to bring the art of music into gallery space at The Art Center.
Hosted by The Art Center Guild, this concert with Wild Flight will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Appetizers will be offered and a cash bar will start serving after doors open for this event at 6:30 p.m. Dessert will be served during intermission.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $25 at artcenterguild.org. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $30.
Wild Flight performs original music as well as covers and unique arrangements. Go to wildflightmusic.com for information about this duo.
GO FOR THE DOGS
The highest elevation dog sled race in North America — 10,500 feet in elevation, according to race information — is set to draw quite a crowd of dogs, sleds, mushers or skijoring enthusiasts.
Spectators also are welcome at the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Dog Sled Race from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28–29, at the Mesa Top Trail parking lot off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
This event is hosted by the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club and draws sled dog racing teams from across Colorado and other western states.
There will be sled races for teams of four, six or eight dogs and skijoring races for one or two dogs and their skier.
It is free to watch the races. Spectators are asked to leave their own dogs at home to reduce distractions for the dogs racing.
Info: rmsdc.org
