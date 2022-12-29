Artrageous

Avalon Theatre will celebrate its 100th birthday with a party featuring a performance by Artrageous from 7:30–10 p.m. Thursday at the Avalon, 645 Main St. The high-energy show includes music, dance and art, including five large canvas pieces painted as part of the show. Ticklets cost $18–$48 at ticketmaster.com.

THURSDAY, JAN 5

AVALON HITS 100

'Winter Series'

“Winter Series” will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, in Fruita.
Contra dancing
Fifth Reel will host its annual Family Dance — all ages welcome — as well as a Contra Dance — for ages 10 and older — on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Margery Ballroom, upstairs at 523 1/2 Main St. The Family Dance starts at 5 p.m. and the Contra Dance begins at 7 p.m.
The Fab Four

Calling all Beatles fans! The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute will perform Sunday, Jan. 8, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
'Sanditon' on Masterpiece
The third and final season of “Sanditon” will premiere this March on Masterpiece on Rocky Mountain PBS.