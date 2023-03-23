RV SHOW
Spring is here! Warmer weather is here (mostly)!
Cast off the cold and prepare the greener months in the Colorado outdoors during The Daily Sentinel RV Show & Outdoor Expo.
This event will be open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
It will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
See and tour the latest in fifth wheels, motor homes, tent trailers, toy haulers and more, and then brows the Outdoor Expo vendor area.
Tickets cost $5 in advance at 970tix.com. Tickets purchased at the gate cost $7. Tickets are good for all three days of the show.
Garrison Keillor is 80, and he has a few things to say about growing old.
Or he might sing them in the form of a sonnet or joke, or tell a story. But Keillor’s show in Grand Junction is sure to be entertaining with a familiarity from many years he hosted the radio show “A Prairie Home Companion.”
“Garrison Keillor Tonight” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $29–$49 at ticketmaster.com.
It will be “an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song, and poetry” and, of course, there will be “The News from Lake Wobegon,” a familiar feature of Keillor’s radio program.
You can be in the running to win prizes, and all you have to do is … eat!
The sixth annual Downtown Restaurant Week begins Friday and will continue through Sunday, April 9.
The names of participating downtown restaurants and details on how this year’s restaurant week will work can be found at downtowngj.org/events/restaurant-week/.
Bon appetit!
With each year the Cesar Chavez Celebration and Car Show is getting bigger and more lively.
This celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Admission is free.
There will be special speakers, vendors, food trucks and live music with Clave 5 as the headlining band.
And there will be beautiful cars vying for prizes and a spot in a cruise through town.
In addition: Andres Chavez, grandson of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Brownson Arena at CMU. Admission is free.
