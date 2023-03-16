GET TO WORK
Spring has arrived, bringing with it the itch to spruce things up around the house.
Here to help you out is the Home Improvement & Remodeling Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
The expo will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. March 26.
If you are considering a remodel or a do-it-yourself project, you’ll find vendors with products and ideas from roof to floor and landscapers to boot.
At-the-door admission will be $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and those ages 13–18. Children younger than 12 get in free.
Celebrate life in the west, its humor, joy and hardship during the annual Cowboy Poetry Night hosted by the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club.
There will be western music and cowboy poetry performances beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gateway Community Building in Gateway. Go early and get a bite to eat starting at 5 p.m., and be sure to look over the silent auction as this is a fundraiser for the local 4-H club.
The performers for the evening include Peggy Malone, Terry Nash, Bill Clark, Tom Sharpe, Slim Farnsworth, Richard Moores and Ethan Massey.
Admission costs $7. Children younger than 12 get in free.
Info: bit.ly/427JT7T or call 970-931-2803.
The 2023 Maverick Classic will ride back into town with criterium and road races and a beer festival.
More than 10 western Colorado breweries will participate in the beer festival from 2–6 p.m. Saturday on Colorado Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Advance tickets cost $25, day-of tickets cost $35, if available. Proceeds will go to Colorado Mesa University’s cycling team.
Speaking of collegiate cyclists, see them race starting at 11 a.m. Saturday on a downtown criterium course, and from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 26, on a road race course in Whitewater.
Links to beer festival tickets, race categories and times are at grandjunctionsports.org/cmu-maverick-classic.
“You’re Easy on the Eyes.”
“Better Things to Do.”
“Girls Lie Too.”
“Poor Poor Pitiful Me”
If you know all those titles, then poor, poor pitiful you if you don’t see Terri Clark perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Clark is on her Raising the Bar Tour and recently talked with The Outlaw 107.3’s BS Express hosts Scott and Aly B.
Listen in to that interview at 1073theoutlaw.com/terriclark/.
And then get your tickets to Clark’s show. They cost $37–$67 at ticketmaster.com.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM
Sunset: 07:22:27 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: N @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM
Sunset: 07:23:28 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:21:19 AM
Sunset: 07:24:28 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM
Sunset: 07:25:27 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:18:08 AM
Sunset: 07:26:27 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 07:16:33 AM
Sunset: 07:27:27 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 07:14:57 AM
Sunset: 07:28:26 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
