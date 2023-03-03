CAVE TO MUSICAL
Floyd Collins was a American cave explorer, whose claim to national fame was getting trapped in a cave in 1925 in Kentucky.
The effort to rescue Collins became a sensation on the radio, which was new at the time.
More than 70 years later, the story became an Off-Broadway musical mixing bluegrass and Americana.
“Floyd Collins” the musical will open at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Mesa Experimental Theatre in Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St.
Performances by CMU’s theater arts department will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 9–11, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, with more planned for March 15–18.
Tickets cost $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and youth at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Cinderella’s appearance at the royal ball is sure to displease her not-so-nice stepmother and stepsisters, but with a pumpkin for a carriage and a fairy godmother for a stylist, why not go?
And besides, there’s the prince and possibly a happily ever after to be had.
See the ballet “Cinderella” performed by the professional dancers with the World Ballet Series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $39–$89 at Ticketmaster.com.
The ballet dancers in the World Ballet Series hail from 10 countries. They will dance to Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s music for this classic ballet.
The U.S. Navy Concert Band is coming to the Grand Valley, bringing with it a 98-year history of music and military service.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St.
The general admission tickets are free and available at Roper Music, 1224 N. 25th St., and at www.navyband.navy.mil.
Tickets are limited. Any tickets still available on the concert date will be available at the Moss box office prior to the concert.
Quick fact: Nearly all the sailors in the band have undergraduate music degrees and most have graduate degrees, according to a news release from the Navy.
In February of 1933, the sensational image of King Kong swatting at airplanes from atop the Empire State Building became burned in the imaginations of theatergoers.
Patrons in the seats of Avalon Theatre weren’t exceptions, watching a petrified Ann Darrow (Fay Wray) in King Kong’s dangerous clutches.
“King Kong” will return to the screen at the theater as part of the Avalon Centennial Film Series.
It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Avalon, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children at Ticketmaster.com or the Avalon box office.
Bryan Wade, development director for the Avalon Theatre Foundation, will give an introduction prior to the film screening.
