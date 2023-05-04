FRIDAY, MAY 12
RIDE THE TRAILS
Take on the mountain bike trails among friends in the North Fruita Desert.
That goes for beginners in need of riding tips as well as advanced riders wanting challenges.
From Friday through Sunday, May 12–14, the annual Fruita Fat Tire Festival will offer guided rides, bike demos, vendors, live music, beer and food in downtown Fruita and the 18 Road Trails.
By day, the bikes will be on the trails. By evening, the scene is downtown with a fire pit, Ska Brewing Beer and live music. Wave 11 and Wowzers will play Friday. Whiskey Stop and The One Takers will play Saturday.
Festival and demo passes, schedule and list of exhibitors and vendors can be found at fruitafattirefestival.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
AT THE MIC
His stage name is pronounced floh RY-də. (There is no “rid” in Flo Rida).
Off stage, he is called Tramar Lacel Dillard.
He has seven sisters. He's a twin.
His break-out debut album was “Mail on Sunday” released in 2008.
He is from Florida and 10 years younger than Ice Cube, the L.A. rapper last on stage at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park.
Tickets cost $55 for the lawn, $100 for the standing-room pit to see Flo Rida at 7 p.m. Friday at the amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Info: ticketmaster.com, theampgj.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
KILTS RECOMMENDED
Cue the pipers, the dancers, the athletes … let the games begin!
The Grand Valley Highland Games will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday and Sunday, May 13–14, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
This is a busy festival with much to take in from bagpipe bands to heavy athletics and rugby matches, Celtic bands to highland dancers, Scottish clan booths to vendors.
Get an early start on this festival with a ceilidh — party! — at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the fairgrounds with Celtica Nova and Wicked Tinkers performing.
Ceilidh tickets cost $15. Single day, weekend and VIP festival passes for adults and children are available through links at grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
DOWN BY THE RIVER
If you've never seen paddle board jousting, here's your chance.
It will be one of many activities at Grand Valley River Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Las Colonias Park. Admission is free.
This festival is focused on the Colorado River, water activities and safety. There will be a gear swap and vendors, SUP yoga, rubber ducky race, throw bag contest and beer garden.
Local bands Tim + Richard, Ruby Horsethief and Stray Grass will perform through the day.
Proceeds from the fest will go to RiversEdge West, Save-a-Life Jacket Program and Colorado Discover Ability.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!
With everything going on this month, don't get to this day unprepared. It's Mother's Day!
Breakfast in bed may seem like a thoughtful idea, but it might be smarter to treat mom to the Mother's Day Pancake Breakfast from 7:30–11 a.m. Sunday in Building C at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club will host this event with pancakes, eggs and sausage, a cake wheel and door prizes.
Tickets cost $8 in advance at area True Value Hardware stores. Tickets will cost $9 at the door. Active military members and children age 5 and younger get in free.
Info: orchardmesalionsclub.com.