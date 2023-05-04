Fruita Fat Tire Festival
The Fruita Fat Tire Festival with rides and demos at the 18 Road trails in the North Fruita Desert will be Friday through Sunday, May 12–14. Vendors, live music and more festival fun also can be found in downtown Fruita. Info: fruitafattirefestival.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

RIDE THE TRAILS

Grand Valley Highland Games
Pipe bands will gather and parade to open the Grand Valley Highland Games that will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 13–14, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. A ceilidh will start off the games’ entertainment side at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the fairgrounds. Info and tickets: grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.
A rubber ducky race, SUP yoga, paddle board jousting, vendors and a gear swap focused on river recreation will be part of Grand Valley River Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Las Colonias Park. Info: grandvalleyriverfest.com.
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club will host a Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast from 7:30–11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, in Building C at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. Info: orchardmesalionsclub.com.