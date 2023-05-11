BEST BETS
THE SENTINEL’S PICKS FOR THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, MAY 18
COMEDY — PART I
Jim Gaffigan is the first of two comedians on bigger stages in the Grand Valley just two days apart. (See John Crist below.)
Gaffigan originally was set to stop in Grand Junction last September, but that show was postponed to 7:30–11 p.m. Thursday at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave.
Gaffigan is known for his cleaner comedy and hilarious observations about life. He has received seven Grammy nominations for his stand-up specials, the latest one being “Comedy Monster” on Netflix.
Gaffigan also is an author, producer and actor — he played the pirate Smee in the recent Disney+ release “Peter Pan & Wendy.”
Lawn area tickets are still available for Gaffigan’s amphitheater show for $45 at ticketmaster.com.
Info: jimgaffigan.com, theampgj.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
BEER! CHEERS!
Support student athletes at Colorado Mesa University by drinking beer — tough call, right?
Not at Grand Valley Beer Festival, which will go from 4–8 p.m. Friday on the Colorado Mesa University football practice field between the El Pomar Natatorium and the CMU softball field.
There will be both Colorado and international craft brews to try, specialty beers and specialty food options.
Tickets cost $40 in advance, $45 the day of the event at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Grand Valley Beer Festival is presented by Fishers Liquor Barn and proceeds will go to Maverick Club’s Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
AT THE REINS
They are big and beautiful with names as weighty as their hooves: Percherons, Belgians and Clydesdales.
Draft horses from across the country will be arriving soon for the Wild West Shootout Classic Six-Horse Hitch, which is part of the Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series of competitions.
The Wild West Shootout highlights teams of six, but also has cart, barrel racing and other events. It will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. It will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20–21.
Single-day adult passes cost $15, and three-day passes cost $30. Passes for kids age 12 and younger are free. Passes can be purchased at hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com.
Be sure to cheer for the hometown team: Clark Family Orchards’ Percherons.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
COMEDY — PART II
While John Crist is Georgia born, his stand-up comedy career really got started in 2009 in Colorado where he won The Denver Improv’s “Got Laughs Competition.”
And his career grew from there. His most recent comedy special is “What are We Doing” on YouTube, and his book “Delete That” came out in 2022.
Crist is currently on his “The Emotional Support Tour” that will bring him to western Colorado for a show at 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $47.75–$147.75 at ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
POETRY AND ART
The new Western Slope poet laureate is — drum roll, please — the Grand Valley’s own Wendy Videlock!
This announcement will be formally made at Art After Hours from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
This free event will be hosted by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance and the Telluride Institute.
Along with honoring Videlock, who has published several books or chapbooks of poetry and essays and is a visual artist, this event will feature a printmaking demonstration by Sam Spier, live music and refreshments.
The event also will honor outgoing Western Slope poet laureate L. Luis Lopez, a CMU professor emeritus.
Info: gvcreates.org/, facebook.com/gjcreates.