See comedian Jim Gaffigan and his Dark Pale Tour from 7:30–11 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave. This show was postponed from September.
Grand Valley Beer Fest will be 4–8 p.m. Friday, May 19, on the football practice field at Colorado Mesa University. Sample craft brews and specialty foods while also supporting the Maverick Club’s Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Clark Family Orchards’ six-hitch of Percherons is the home team for the Wild West Shootout Classic Six-Horse Hitch. This draft horse competition will start at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20–21, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. For tickets, go to hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com.
Comedian John Crist is on his The Emotional Support Tour and will be on stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
