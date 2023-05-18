BEST BETS

THE SENTINEL’S PICKS FOR THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

052423-otc-riverofsorrows.jpg

RIG TO FLIP/Special to the Senti

Packrafters Annie Bussel and Brett Davis are shown in “The River of Sorrows,” a film about the Dolores River that runs through Gateway and meets the Colorado River at the Utah state line. The film will be shown at an event hosted by Protect the Dolores Coalition at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Admission is free. Info: protectthedolores.org.
052423-otc-foodtruckfriday.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
082621-Vineyards 3-CPT
Buy Now

Restoration Vineyards offers the picturesque view of Mount Garfield desired by many visitors to local wineries.
052423-otc-juco.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series opens with its first game at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Suplizio Field. JUCO brings with it 10 teams from across the country, games every day for a week, fireworks and enthusiastic crowds. For tickets, game bracket and tournament information, go to jucogj.org.
052423-otc-michaelfranti.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Michael Franti and Spearhead will bring the Big Big Love Tour to town at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave. Fortunate Youth will open the show. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.