BEST BETS
THE SENTINEL’S PICKS FOR THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
FILM NIGHTS
The spring weather is wonderful, but two film events seek to entice you back inside on consecutive evenings.
• “The River of Sorrows” is on the Protect the Dolores Film Tour and will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Admission is free.
This film follows two packrafters working their way down the Dolores River, which flows through Gateway. Go to mesatheater.com for information.
• The Grand Valley Mountain Bike Film Festival is a Grand Valley Bike Month celebration and will screen several short films at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $12 at ticketmaster.com. All proceeds go toward trail development in Mesa County. Go to healthymesacounty.org/bike-month-2023/ for information.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
DINNER TIME
Grand Valley Food Truck Friday is ready to get your dinner started.
The first Food Truck Friday of the 2023 season will be from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Park, 998 N. 12th St. There will be a variety of local food trucks, craft beer and live music.
Food Truck Friday will rotate among four locations this year: Lincoln Park; Deroco Cellars, 785 Elberta Ave., in Palisade; Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., in Fruita; and Camp Eddy, 347 Eddy Drive.
Camp Eddy is new to the location lineup and can be found just east of Las Colonias Park along the Colorado River.
The 2023 schedule and information can be found at grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com and facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
MUSIC BY THE VINE
Sit back and relax on Saturday afternoons with the Band in the Barrel music series.
Or you can dance. It’s your choice.
Band in the Barrel will get started for its 2023 season with Neon Sky Band playing Saturday at Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E ½ Road, in Palisade. The band will play at 1:30 p.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. You can reserve your spot for one of those times at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
Take a chair or blanket and carpool if you can. Restoration Vineyard wines will be available to purchase.
View information about upcoming Band in the Barrel dates and acts at restorationvineyards.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
PLAY BALL!
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series opens Saturday with its busiest day of the tournament.
Four baseball games will be played — 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Saturday on Suplizio Field.
While Saturday is when the most games will be played, the game at 6 p.m. Monday, May 29, will be followed by the Memorial Day fireworks and the game at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, mostly likely will crown the national champion.
Tickets can be purchased at jucogj.org.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
‘SOUND OF SUNSHINE’
Michael Franti is known for fusing multiple music genres with social or political ideas, creating fans of his work worldwide.
Franti and his band Spearhead are on their coast-to-coast Big Big Love Tour and will play a show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The reggae rock band Fortunate Youth will open the show.
Tickets cost $46–$66 at ticketmaster.com.
A few things to note about Franti: He owns a yoga resort, prefers to go barefoot, is vegan and a couple of his biggest hits are “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “The Sound of Sunshine.”
Info: michaelfranti.com.