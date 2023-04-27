Rides-vibes men's winner.jpg
Buy Now

Ryan Standish of Salt Lake City celebrates his victory Sunday in downtown Grand Junction after finishing the Rides & Vibes professional men’s race. He won the 40-mile race in 3 hours, 16 minutes, which was nearly four minutes faster than the second-place finisher.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

MAIN EVENT

Cinco de Mayo
Buy Now

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

The Cinco de Mayo Celebration for 2023 has moved from downtown, shown here in this 2022 photo, to the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park. It will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with a car show, food, cultural dancing, live music, contests and more. Admission is free.
Barbecue

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION
Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes, a tribute to Hank Williams, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. A limited number of tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.