FRIDAY, MAY 5
MAIN EVENT
A party with bikes, live music and fun will take over downtown with Grand Junction Rides & Vibes on Friday and Saturday, May 5–6.
Don't miss Friday's Kid's Race with a Doctor and costume crazy Clunker Crit followed by more serious crit races.
The start and finish for Saturday's mountain bike races also will be downtown, with bikers racing out to the Lunch Loops.
For live music, there will be two Main Street stages and 15 bands, most local, playing through the afternoon and into the evening each day. The festival's headliners — Flobots on Friday and The Expendables on Saturday — will play at 8 p.m.
Vendors and a beer garden will be open both days.
Info: gjridesandvibes.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
CELEBRATE CULTURE
Join the Cinco De Mayo Celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave.
Admission is free and the entertainment will be nonstop.
There will be a car show, cultural dancers, vendors, mariachi, a KiddyLand, contests and more. The live music will go from 6–10 p.m. with the dance floor open.
The Latin Knights Band is the headliner with ALTO: A Lifetime to Overcome performing.
All ages are welcome at this celebration hosted by the Latin Anglo Alliance Foundation.
Can't wait? Check out the Cinco de Mayo parties at 9 p.m. Friday at Orchard Mesa Cruisers and at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Koko's Tavern.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
BARBECUE TIME!
The competition will be fierce — a $1,500 cash purse is involved — but oh-so tasty at the first annual Swine & Wine Barbecue Competition.
Just follow the barbecue scent trail to this event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, in Palisade.
A $20 Sample Pak pass will offer an adult beverage, six 2-ounce barbecue samples and six votes for the People's Choice award.
For those enjoying food and drink, there will be live music from Bobby Walker from noon to 2 p.m. and Union of None from 2:30–4:30 p.m. The competition awards ceremony will start at 5 p.m.
Proceeds from Sample Pak sales will go to Royce-Hurst Humane Society, which will have dogs available for adoption at the event.
Info and tickets: facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
STAGE TRIBUTE
Jason Petty has received quite a few accolades for his re-creation of Hank Williams' music.
And judging by the ticket sales for his upcoming show in Grand Junction, plenty of Williams' fans are eagerly anticipating Petty's appearance.
Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes, featuring Petty and his four-piece band, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Only a very few tickets, $35, remained for this concert as of press time.
Along with Williams' hits such as “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Your Cheatin' Heart,” Petty will perform tributes to musicians who influenced Williams.
Info: jasonpetty.com; avalontheatregj.com.