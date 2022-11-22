112521-news-turkeytrot08-ml
Buy Now

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

TURKEY TWOSOME

Olivia Martens, 27, left, and Anna Simoneko, 22, run down Main Street in their inflatable turkey costumes Thanksgiving morning during the annual Turkey Trot 5k race sponsored by the Grand Junction Firefighters Foundation.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

TURKEY TROT

EDM dance party

Pixabay
112322-otc-craftfairs.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Browse for unique holiday gifts at local artisan or craft events such as the Holiday Gift Market from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25–26, at Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., or at the Crafters & Makers Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
121420-wild-grinchdinosaur-ml
Buy Now

121420-wild-grinchdinosaur-ml

McKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

A LONG WAY FROM MOUNT CRUMPET

As snow falls on Monday, the Grinch is clenched in the jaws of Greta the dinosaur at Circle Park in Fruita.
112322-otc-santa.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Santa Claus is ready to meet kids at Mesa Mall and Cabela’s. He also will be at the Fruita Downtown Holiday Lighting that begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Fruita.
113022-otc-daymaker.jpg

CAM McLEOD/Special to the Sentinel

Marcus Caston is shown at Snowbasin Resort in Utah in this still from Warren Miller’s “Daymaker,” which will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Theater seats

Pixabay
113022-otc-gingerbread.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

A Gingerbread Contest & Showcase will be part of Palisade’s Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2–3, in Palisade.
Art center secondary-ml (copy)
Buy Now

Doug Oblak, left, helps teacher Terry Shepherd pull pottery from the kiln during a Raku pottery class on Friday. Shepherd has one of three shows fgoing on now until Jan. 28 at The Art Center.
Parade of Lights
Buy Now

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Erich Bormann waves at passing floats during a past Grand Junction Parade of Lights on Main Street. This season’s parade will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Main Street in the downtown area.