THURSDAY, NOV. 24
TURKEY TROT
A wild turkey can run as fast as 25 mph. Fortunately, they won’t be competing in the GJ Turkey Trot 5K.
This annual event for both runners and walkers will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Stocker Stadium following the short Little Gobbler Kids Run at 9 a.m.
Advance registration costs $20–$30 for the 5K (free for the Little Gobbler) at gjfffoundation.com. Registration also will be available at Wednesday’s packet pickup, but the cost goes up.
This event supports the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
DANCE PARTY
Shake off the Black Friday shopping with a Black Friday EDM Black Light Party.
The fun will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Bringing the music will be Wyze, Tokyo.Mandy, Illuminasti and Awoken.
This is an all-ages show. Tickets cost $8.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
CRAFTERS & MAKERS
The inaugural Crafters & Makers Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St. You’ll find original items made by local artisans that will be perfect for those on your Christmas shopping list.
The Crafters & Makers Fair is presented by Quilters Inspiration and The Daily Sentinel. To sign up for door prizes, go to gjsentinel.com/craftfair/#//.
Read through the Entertainment Calendar for more holiday artisan and craft events.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Downtown Fruita will be particularly festive on Saturday.
From 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday it is Small Business Saturday featuring local businesses and art vendors.
There will be horse-drawn carriage rides and a festive atmosphere.
And then the Fruita Downtown Holiday Lighting will start at 5:30 p.m. as the holiday lights are turned on and Santa Claus arrives for a visit.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
SANTA TIME
If you haven’t reserved a spot for the kids to talk to Santa Claus and to pose for a photo, now is the time to get that done.
Santa Claus can be found at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Make a reservation at shopmesamall.com.
Santa Claus also is visiting Cabela’s at Mesa Mall and appointments can be scheduled a week out. To make a reservation, with times available daily from early morning through the evening, go to cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
WEDNESDAY, NOV 30
SEE ‘DAYMAKER’
From the slopes of Snowmass to the Olympus Range in Greece, Warren Miller’s “Daymaker” celebrates skiing and snowboarding around the globe.
The 73rd film from the Warren Miller library will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $22 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Info: warrenmiller.com, avalontheatregj.com.
THURSDAY, DEC 1
PLAY TIME
Cue the muppets, a Sesame Street parody is coming to the stage at Fruita Monument High School.
“789 Conspiracy Street” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, in Fruita. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2–3.
The play has a PG-13 rating for “adult themes and disturbing muppet violence.”
Tickets are general admission only and cost 7.86 at fmhs.ludus.com.
FRIDAY, DEC 2
OLDE FASHIONED
Palisade’s Olde Fashioned Christmas will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in downtown Palisade with carolers, the Altrusa Cup of Warmth and a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a parade of lights with the theme “A Very Vintage Christmas.”
This Palisade celebration continue Saturday, Dec. 3, with a Gingerbread Contest & Showcase, breakfast with Santa, a soup challenge, Olde Town Marketplace, music and more.
Schedule and info: palisadecoc.com/events.
FRIDAY, DEC 2
‘SHEPHERD +1‘
Terry Shepherd, ceramist and artist-in-residence at The Art Center, is ready for his annual show and has selected John Anglim to join him with photography and mixed media pieces.
“Shepherd +1” will open with a First Friday Art reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. The evening also will feature the opening of “PC Full Collection” with artwork from The Art Center’s permanent collection.
There will be hors d’oeuvres and a cash beer and wine bar. For information, go to gjartcenter.org.
Look under Friday’s events in the Calendar for additional First Friday Art openings and receptions.
SATURDAY, DEC 3
PARADE OF LIGHTS
Bundle up, bring an extra blanket and hot chocolate because the 2022 Grand Junction’s Parade of Lights is likely to be a tad chillier than it was last year.
While the temperatures might be colder, the annual parade will continue to be cheerful with more than 100 entries.
It will start at 5 p.m. Saturday and travel west down Main Street through the downtown area. The theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”
Info: downtowngj.org.
