ICE FEST
Get ready for the good kind of chills with the opening of the Ouray Ice Festival & Competition.
This annual festival will draw ice climbing athletes and spectators from Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 19–22, to Ouray Ice Park in Ouray.
This lead-off Thursday will offer a screening of the film “The Scale of Hope” at the Wright Opera House and a Winter Pool Party at the Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs.
Friday through Sunday, there will be climbing competitions, a walk-up climbing wall, clinics, gear expo, fireside presentations, films and more.
For a schedule and festival pass information, go to ourayicepark.com.
GO FISH
Blues-rock favorite Samantha Fish will return to Grand Junction, this time taking the stage at Avalon Theatre.
Her show is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Avalon, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When this guitarist and singer/songwriter was last in the area in 2020, she played at Las Colonias Amphiteater following the 2019 release of “Kill or Be Kind.”
This time around Fish comes with more music under her belt. Her album “Faster” was released in September of 2021. “The Stardust Sessions,” Fish’s EP with outlaw country musician Jesse Dayton, became available digitally in December.
Tickets for this show cost $28–$48 at ticketmaster.com.
Info: avalontheatregj.com; samanthafish.com.
INAUGURAL EVENT
Fire and ice don’t mix, except when put together at a mountain-top theme park.
The new Fire & Ice Festival will be from 4–7 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, in Glenwood Springs.
There will be ice carving sessions during the length of the event and two fire dance shows by the group Dance of the Sacred Fire from Aspen.
Colorado Ice Works will create interactive ice sculptures for the festival, and there will be live music from the cover band The Missing Link Band.
Getting to Glenwood Caverns requires a gondola ride up the mountain from the base area on Two Rivers Plaza Road.
A gondola ticket, which includes event access, costs $25 for adults and youth age 13 and older, $20 for children ages 3–12.
I DO
The question has been popped, accepted and now the planning begins.
If you’ve got a wedding coming up this year or next year, get to the Wedding of Lifetime expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
Admission is free.
At this expo you’ll find help with all the details of putting together a wedding or ideas to help your wedding planner know what you are wanting (or perhaps you can find a wedding planner).
Info: grandjunctionconventioncenter.com; search “Wedding of a Lifetime 2023” on Facebook.com.
STRUM IN
If picking up the guitar or ukulele happens to be one of your goals for 2023, then the Guitar Club of Grand Junction can offer some help.
The club was founded by Kevin Keith Arensman a year ago. It meets from 6–7:30 p.m. on Mondays in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St.
It’s free and there are no dues. Musicians and aspiring musicians of all levels are welcome to bring their acoustic guitars or ukuleles and join in to learn, play and practice.
“It is a club where everyone can learn and everyone can help others,” said Arensman in an email.
Info: search “Guitar Club Grand Junction” on Facebook.com, email revkevgj@gmail.com or call Arensman at 970-778-5473.
