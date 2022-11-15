Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6–10 p.m. at the Warehouse 25Sixty-Five. A unique experience to sample more than 50 varieties of bourbons and whiskey. Also music by the Sean Moon Band and a silent auction, which will all benefit Shop with a Cop. General admission $40 with a 15 tasting punch card. VIP experience is $65 that includes special tasting of 12 high-end bourbons, extra tastings and a special gift from Rem’s Place. Warehouse2565.com
PEANUTS GANG
See “Snoopy! The Musical” with the whole “Peanuts” gang at the musical’s opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Produced by the performance troupe &Company, “Snoopy!” will continue Nov. 19–20 and Nov. 26–27. Tickets cost $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students at andcompanyco.com.
TREE LIGHTING
The annual Downtown Tree Lighting will be Saturday, , Nov. 19 from 5–7 p.m. at the plaza in front of Wells Fargo Bank at Fourth and Main streets. Santa Claus will sprinkle some magic dust over Main Street and poof! The downtown Christmas tree and holiday lights along Main Street will simultaneously illuminate. Santa Claus will then visit with children. Info: downtowngj.org.
DISNEY PERFORMANCE
More than 80 youngsters ages 5–18 will be part of the cast for Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney film, brought to the stage by The Theatre Project. Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, , Nov. 19 in the auditorium of Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St. Tickets cost $5 at 970tix.com or at the door. Info: facebook.com/TheaterProjectGJ.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Need some holiday gift ideas? Then check out the Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair on Sunday, , Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.