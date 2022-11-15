Bourbon and Beers

Pixabay

BOURBON & BEERS

Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6–10 p.m. at the Warehouse 25Sixty-Five. A unique experience to sample more than 50 varieties of bourbons and whiskey. Also music by the Sean Moon Band and a silent auction, which will all benefit Shop with a Cop. General admission $40 with a 15 tasting punch card. VIP experience is $65 that includes special tasting of 12 high-end bourbons, extra tastings and a special gift from Rem’s Place. Warehouse2565.com

The Peanuts Gang

The Peanuts gang
120320-Main St lights 2-CPT
Buy Now

The Christmas lights along Main Street in downtown Grand junction. Here is the Wells Fargo Bank Christmas tree.
Disney's Moana Jr.
Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair

Holiday Fine ARt & Craft Fair