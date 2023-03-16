Jim Gaffigan standup.jpg

The Associated Press

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at Las Colonias Amphitheater in Grand Junction on Sept. 18.

LAS COLONIAS AMPHI THEATER

925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com

032223-otc-terriclark.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
032223-otc-shaneprofitt.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
032223-otc-jeffleeson.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Jeff Leeson and his “off the cuff, improvisational style” will be on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Watch his special on YouTube, “Sorry I’m Not Kevin Hart,” and then get tickets to see Leeson, $20–$30, at mesatheater.com.