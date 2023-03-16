LAS COLONIAS AMPHI THEATER
925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com
Ice Cube, April 22, sold out.
Jim Gaffigan, May 18, $45–$75.
Michael Franti and Spearhead, May 28, $46–$66.
Dirty Heads, June 29, $49.50–$79.50.
Little Feat, July 22, $46.50–$66.50.
Kip Moore, Sept. 16, $34.50–$54.50.
AVALON THEATRE
645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.com
Terri Clark, March 26, $37–$67.
Garrison Keillor Tonight, March 31, $29–$49.
International Fly Fishing Film Festival, April 15, $25.
“Key Largo,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, April 17, $5–$7.
“Classics, Romantics & Modern Day Works,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, April 21–22, $20–$40.
“Beginnings — A Celebration of the Music of Chicago,” Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, April 25.
“Brahms & Rutter,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, April 29–30, $25–$45.
Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes, May 7, $35.
“The Searchers,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, May 8, $5–$7.
Jim Messina, May 12, $29–$59.
John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
• “Planet of the Apes,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, June 12, $5–$7.
• “Star Wars Episode IV,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, July 10, $5–$7.
• Jorma Kaukonen, Aug. 3, 27.50–$47.50.
NEW: Craig Ferguson, Aug. 20.
NEW: The Fab Four, Dec. 16, $34.50–$129.
WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE
2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com
Shane Profitt, Country Jam Pre-Party, March 25, $15–$25.
Easton Corbin, March 30, $35–$75.
Dueling Pianos, March 31, $10–$25.
El Loco Fandango, April 1, $15–$25.
Tyler Farr, April 13, $35–$75.
Kenny Feilder and The Cowboy Killers, April 28, $10–$20.
Creed Fisher, April 29, $15–$40.
• The Steel Woods, June. 11, $20.
• Warren Zeiders, Aug. 12, $25.
MESA THEATER
538 Main St., mesatheater.com
Zeta, March 22, $12.
Legendary Shack Shakers, March 24, $20–$22.
Jeff Leeson, March 25, $20–$30.
Tool Tribute by Schism, March 26, $20–$25.
The Meteors, March 28, $15–$20.
MarchFourth Marching Band, April 3, $25–$28.
Dead Floyd, April 7, $15–$20.
Hemlock, April 13, $15–$20.
Micro Wrestling Federation, April 14, $20–$40.
Pop Evil, April 15, $25–$27.50.
The Garcia Project, April 16, $30–$35.
Until I Wake, April 21, $14–$16.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.
Steve Hofstetter, April 28, $25–$100.
Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, April 30, $20–$30.
King Iso, April 30, $15–$20.
In The Whale, May 5, $12–$15.
The Plot In You, May 6, $25–$30.
Built to Spill, May 11, $25–$30.
Framing the Red, May 12, $16–$18.
Bizzy Bone, May 14, $25–$30.
Doyle, May 18, $18–$22.
ill nino, May 25, $28–$33.
Overtime, May 26, $25–$100.
• Liliac, June 4, $22–$26.
• Prof, June 5, $27.50–$32.50.
• Giovannie and The Hired Guns, June 21, $20–$25.
• Kolby Cooper, June 22, $20–$25.
• Off With Their Heads, June 24, $18–$22.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” April 13–22, $10–$24.
NEW: Spring 2023 Concert: Bryce Vine, BabyJake and Kid Caravan, April 15, $40.50.
Masterworks Concert, Western Colorado Chorale, April 29–30.
JB Scott and Lisa Kelly, Guest Artist Series, May 1, $15–$18.
Priscilla Hallberg and Arthur Houle, Guest Artist Series, May 7, $15–$18.
