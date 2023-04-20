LAS COLONIAS AMPHITHEATER
925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com
Jim Gaffigan, May 18, $45–$75.
Michael Franti and Spearhead, May 28, $46–$66.
NEW: Taco & Margarita Festival, June 3.
Dwight Yoakam, June 10, $35.50–$517.50.
Dirty Heads, June 29, $49.50–$79.50.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler, July 8.
Old Crow Medicine Show, July 17, 34.50–$250.
Little Feat, July 22, $46.50–$66.50.
Motionless in White & In This Moment, July 30, $39.50–$113.
AVALON THEATRE
645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.com
“Brahms & Rutter,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and Western Colorado Chorale, April 29–30, $25–$45.
Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes, May 7, $35.
“The Searchers,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, May 8, $5–$7.
Jim Messina, May 12, $29–$59.
John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
“Planet of the Apes,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, June 12, $5–$7.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 30, $49–$109.
“Star Wars Episode IV,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, July 10, $5–$7.
Jeff Tweedy, July 23, $39–$79.
Jorma Kaukonen, Aug. 3, 27.50–$47.50.
“The Thing,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, Aug. 14, $5–$7.
Craig Ferguson, Aug. 20, $35–$184.
NEW: Three Dog Night, Sept. 10.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, Sept. 11, $5–$7.
NEW: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Oct. 15.
“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet, Dec. 13.
The Fab Four, Dec. 16, $34.50–$129.
WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE
2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com
Kenny Feilder and The Cowboy Killers, April 28, $10–$20.
Creed Fisher, April 29, $15–$40.
David Nail, May 6, $25–$55.
NEW: All Star Cast with Stephen Wesley and Friends, May 13, $15–$35.
Michael Ray, May 18, $35.
Dueling Pianos, May 19–20, $10–$25.
Drew Parker, May 25.
Joe Nichols, June 1, $40–$75.
The Steel Woods, June. 11, $20.
MESA THEATER
538 Main St., mesatheater.com
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $15–$70.
Steve Hofstetter, April 28, $25–$100.
Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, April 30, $20–$30.
King Iso, April 30, $15–$20.
In The Whale, May 5, $12–$15.
The Plot In You, May 6, $25–$30.
Built to Spill, May 11, $25–$30.
Framing the Red, May 12, $16–$18.
From Ashes to New, May 13, $24–$28.
Bizzy Bone, May 14, $25–$30.
Doyle, May 18, $18–$22.
Royal Bliss, May 19, $18–$23.
Kung Fu Vampire, May 23, $15–$18.
Ill Nino, May 25, $28–$33.
Overtime, May 26, $25–$100.
Sleeping With Sirens, May 30, $29.50–$136.50.
Liliac, June 4, $22–$26.
Prof, June 5, $27.50–$32.50.
Machine Head, June 7, $29.50.
Un Año Contigo: DJ-run Dance Night, June 17, $15–$20.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns, June 21, $20–$25.
NEW: Max & Iggor Cavalera, Sept. 12, $29.50–$34.50.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
JB Scott and Lisa Kelly, Guest Artist Series, May 1, $15–$18.
Priscilla Hallberg and Arthur Houle, Guest Artist Series, May 7, $15–$18.
2023 Grand Valley Beer Festival, May 19, $40.
Grand Junction Rockestra … Just Epic Music, June 3, $20–$45.