Las Colonias

Sentinel file photo

A new bag policy that started this month requires clear bags, like the one seen at top, for anyone carrying a tote to events at the Avalon Theatre, the Grand Junction Convention Center and Las Colonias Amphitheater, seen above during

a 2022 concert.

LAS COLONIAS AMPHITHEATER

925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra

GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will conclude its season joined by the voices of the Western Colorado Chorale and CMU Vocal Arts Ensemble. “Brahms & Rutter” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Details about the 2023–24 season also will be presented at the concert. Tickets are available at gjso.org.
Creed Fisher

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Texas country music singer Creed Fisher will play Warehouse 25Sixty-Five for the first time from 8–11 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the venue at 2565 American Way. General admission and CMU student general admission tickets are available at warehouse2565.com.
042623-otc-reverendhortonheat.jpg

THOM JACKSON/Special to the Sentinel
Trumpet

pixabay