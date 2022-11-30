Warren Miller’s “Daymaker,” Nov. 30, $22.
Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 2, $34–$54.
NEW: Bar D Wranglers’ Christmas Jubilee, Dec. 8, $25.
“A Christmas Classic,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 15, $25–$45.
“Shrek the Musical,” The Theatre Project, Dec. 16–18, $10–$25.
“The Nutcracker,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, Dec. 21–23, $30–$55.
“Nunsense,” High Dessert Opera, Dec. 31, $15–$40.
NEW: Avalon Theatre 100 Celebration with ARTrageous, Jan. 5, $20–$100.
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Jan. 8, $35–$55.
Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Jan. 11 (Jan. 12 sold out), $37.50–$77.50.
“John Williams — Maestro of the Movies,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 14, $25–$45.
Surfin’ Party Band — The Beach Boys Tribute, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Jan. 15.
Samantha Fish, Jan. 21, $28–$48.
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Feb. 2.
Judy Collins, Feb. 8, $32.50–$62.50.
“Re:Awakening,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11, $25–$45.
BYU International Folk Dancers, Feb. 14, $15.
Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 19, $35–$55.
Brian Regan, Feb. 23, $45.50–$65.50.
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 24–25, $25.
Home Free, Feb. 26, $39.50–$59.50.
NEW: The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, March 6, $20–$30.
• Garrison Keillor Tonight, March 31, $29–$49.
• John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
Aaron Watson, Dec. 2, $25.
Collin Raye, Dec. 8, $30–$75.
Holiday Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra Concert, Dec. 21.
Skip Ewing, Dec 22, $20–$40.
Dueling Pianos Dinner Show, Dec. 30, $10–$20.
Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, $20–$1,500.
NEW: Michael Ray, Love & Theft, Trent Tomlinson with music and stories, Jan. 12, $30–$65.
Wade Bowen and Aaron Goodvin, Jan. 13.
Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, $15–$25.
NEW: Josh Ward, Feb. 17, tickets on sale Dec. 2.
NEW: ’90s Party with Ninety Percent ’90s, Feb. 24.
Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night), Dec. 3, $15–$20.
The Harp Twins, Dec. 16, $20.
Dead Horses, Dec. 17, $13–$15.
NEW: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, March 2, $30–$35.
NEW: The Spill Canvas, March 10, $25–$30.
NEW: Micro Wrestling Federation, April 14, $20–$40.
• Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.
• Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
WindSync, Dec. 1, $12–$15.
Best of the West PRISM, Dec. 2, $12–$15.
• New Horizons Dance Concert, Feb. 16–18, $8–$18.
• Edgar Cruz, Feb. 21, $15–$18.
• “Floyd Collins,” March 8–18, $10–$24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.