BIG TICKET: Get your tickets now for these upcoming shows Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print JEFF RAY/Special to the SentinelSee Chase Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. JEFF RAY/Special to the Sentinel AVALON THEATER645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.comWarren Miller’s “Daymaker,” Nov. 30, $22.Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 2, $34–$54.“A Christmas Classic,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 15, $25–$45.“Shrek the Musical,” The Theatre Project, Dec. 16–18, $10–$25.“The Nutcracker,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, Dec. 21–23, $30–$55.“Nunsense,” High Dessert Opera, Dec. 31, $15–$40.The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Jan. 8, $35–$55.Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Jan. 11 (Jan. 12 sold out), $37.50–$77.50.“John Williams — Maestro of the Movies,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 14, $25–$45.Surfin’ Party Band — The Beach Boys Tribute, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Jan. 15.Samantha Fish, Jan. 21, $28–$48.• Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Feb. 2.Judy Collins, Feb. 8, $32.50–$62.50.• “Re:Awakening,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11, $25–$45.• BYU International Folk Dancers, Feb. 14, $15.Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 19, $35–$55.Brian Regan, Feb. 23, $45.50–$65.50.• BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 24–25, $25.NEW: Home Free, Feb. 26, $39.50–$59.50.NEW: John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.MESA THEATER538 Main St., mesatheater.comBlitzkid, Nov. 26, $15–$50.Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night), Dec. 3, $15–$20.The Harp Twins, Dec. 16, $20.Dead Horses, Dec. 17, $13–$15.Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.• Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE2565 American Way, warehouse2565.comChase Bryant, Nov. 26, $20–$40.Aaron Watson, Dec. 2, $25.Collin Raye, Dec. 8, $30–$75.Holiday Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra Concert, Dec. 21.Skip Ewing, Dec 22, $20–$40.Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, $20–$1,500.NEW: Wade Bowen and Aaron Goodvin, Jan. 13.Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, sold out.COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITYcoloradomesa.universitytickets.comWindSync, Dec. 1, $12–$15.Best of the West PRISM, Dec. 2, $12–$15. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Theater Concert Symphony Orchestra Linguistics Music Ticket Mesa John Williams University Spencer Crandall Grand Junction Show Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz November 18th Online Poll What is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition? You voted: Stuffing my face with great food Post-feast nap Post-meal walk/hike/outdoor activity Watching football Watching the Macy’s Day Parade Late-night turkey sandwiches Game night with the family Jigsaw puzzling Camping out to be first in line for Black Friday deals Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand Junction listed among the top travel destinations on EarthTwo more arrests made in fatal shootingFrisch narrows Boebert lead, recount possibleDemolition of old downtown City Market nearsBig plays and dominant D vault Delta back to stateFrisch concedes despite pending recountDelta faces daunting task in The Classical AcademyReeling in a record troutBipartisan wins are still possibleGJ Lions Club names its Hometown Hero for 2022 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 22° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/22° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:03 AM Sunset: 04:55:30 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 16% 28° 45° Wed Wednesday 45°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:06:07 AM Sunset: 04:55 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: W @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 25° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/25° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:07:10 AM Sunset: 04:54:32 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 26° 47° Fri Friday 47°/26° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:12 AM Sunset: 04:54:06 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 04:53:42 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 29° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:10:16 AM Sunset: 04:53:20 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 14% 32° 51° Mon Monday 51°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM Sunset: 04:53 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.