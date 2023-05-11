AMPHITHEATER AT LAS COLONIAS PARK
925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com
■ Jim Gaffigan, May 18, $45–$75.
■ Michael Franti and Spearhead, May 28, $46–$66.
■ Taco & Margarita Festival, June 3, $10–$45.
■ Dwight Yoakam, June 10, $35.50–$517.50.
■ Dirty Heads, June 29, $49.50–$79.50.
■ Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler, July 8, $45–$70.
■ Old Crow Medicine Show, July 17, 34.50–$250.
■ Little Feat, July 22, $46.50–$66.50.
■ Koe Wetzel, July 29, $55–$105.
■ Motionless in White & In This Moment, July 30, $39.50–$113.
■ Greensky Bluegrass, Aug. 4, $40–$59.50.
■ Russell Dickerson, Aug. 5 $25–$55.
■ Billy Currington, Aug. 18, $45.50–$65.50.
■ Incubus, Aug. 29, $66–$109.50.
■ NEW: Brothers Osborne, Sept. 1.
■ Kip Moore, Sept. 16, $34.50–$54.50.
■ Tracy Lawrence and Casey Donahew, Sept. 28, $44.50–$300.
AVALON THEATRE
645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.com
■ John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$147.75.
■ Mount Bike Film Festival, May 25, $12.
■ “Planet of the Apes,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, June 12, $5–$7.
■ Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 30, $49–$109.
■ “Star Wars Episode IV,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, July 10, $5–$7.
■ Jeff Tweedy, July 23, $39–$79.
■ The Wood Brothers, July 26, $30–$50.
■ Jorma Kaukonen, Aug. 3, 27.50–$47.50.
■ “The Thing,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, Aug. 14, $5–$7.
■ Craig Ferguson, Aug. 20, $35–$184.
■ Three Dog Night, Sept. 10, $37.50–$261.25.
■ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, Sept. 11, $5–$7.
■ Lewis Black, Sept. 30, $49.50–$185.
■ “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, Oct. 9, $5–$7.
■ Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Oct. 15.
■ Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Nov. 18, $25–$103.
■ “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet, Dec. 13, $30–$175.
■ The Fab Four, Dec. 16, $34.50–$129.
WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE
2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com
■ Michael Ray, May 18, $35.
■ Dueling Pianos, May 19–20, $10–$25.
■ Drew Parker, May 25, $15–$30.
■ Joe Nichols, June 1, $40–$75.
■ The Steel Woods, June. 11, $20.
■ Warren Zeiders, Aug. 12, $25.
■ NEW: Local Jam ’23, Sept. 7.
■ Megan Moroney, Oct. 21, $20–$100.
MESA THEATER
538 Main St., mesatheater.com
■ Doyle, May 18, $18–$22.
■ Royal Bliss, May 19, $18–$23.
■ Kung Fu Vampire, May 23, $15–$18.
■ Ill Nino, May 25, $28–$33.
■ Overtime, May 26, $25–$100.
■ Sleeping With Sirens, May 30, sold out.
■ Liliac, June 4, $22–$26.
■ Prof, June 5, $27.50–$32.50.
■ Shane Torres, June 9, $30.
■ Pepper, June 15, $25–$30.
■ Un Año Contigo: DJ-run Dance Night, June 17, $15–$20.
■ Full Draw Film Tour 2023, June 20, $20.
■ Giovannie and The Hired Guns, June 21, $20–$25.
■ Kolby Cooper, June 22, $20–$25.
■ Off With Their Heads, June 24, $18–$22.
■ IV and The Strange Band, July 14, $20–$25.
■ Andy Frasco & the U.N., Aug. 2, $22–$25.
■ Nick Hoff, Aug. 6, $20–$25.
■ Max & Iggor Cavalera, Sept. 12, $29.50–$34.50.
■ NEW: Agent Orange, Sept. 21, $18–$22.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
■ 2023 Grand Valley Beer Festival, May 19, $40.
■ Grand Junction Rockestra … Just Epic Music, June 3, $20–$45.
■ NEW: Movie Night with the Chorale, Oct. 21–22.
■ NEW: The Joy of the Season, Dec. 18–19.