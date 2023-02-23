LAS COLONIAS AMPHITHEATER
925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com
Ice Cube, April 22, sold out.
Jim Gaffigan, May 18, $45–$75.
Michael Franti and Spearhead, May 28, $46–$66.
NEW: Little Feat, July 22.
AVALON THEATRE
645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.com
“Peter Pan,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, March 3–5, $20–$40.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” March 6, $20–$30.
“Cinderella,” World Ballet Series, March 9, $39–$89.
“Classical Goes West,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, March 11–12, $25–$45.
“King Kong,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, March 13, $5–$7.
Croce Plays Corce with A.J. Croce, March 17, $29–$49.
NEW: Terri Clark, March 26.
Garrison Keillor Tonight, March 31, $29–$49.
“Key Largo,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, April 17, $5–$7.
• “Classics, Romantics & Modern Day Works,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, April 21–22, $20–$40.
• “Beginnings — A Celebration of the Music of Chicago,” Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, April 25.
• “Brahms & Rutter,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, April 29–30, $25–$45.
• John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
NEW: Jorma Kaukonen, Aug. 3, 27.50–$47.50.
WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE
2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com
Trae Landon, March 4, $15–$40.
Cousin Curtiss, March 9, $10–$20.
NEW: Easton Corbin, March 30, $35–$75.
NEW: Dueling Pianos, March 31, $10–$25.
• Jon Stork, April 22.
• Kenny Feilder and The Cowboy Killers, April 28, $10–$20.
• Creed Fisher, April 29, $15–$40.
• The Steel Woods, June. 11, $20.
MESA THEATER
538 Main St., mesatheater.com
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, March 2, $30–$35.
Girls Night Out — Magic Hunks, March 8, $25–$50.
The Spill Canvas, March 10, $25–$30.
Jackie Greene, March 11, $29.50–$34.50.
Walter Trout, March 15, $22–$27.
Bobcat Goldthwait, March 17, $35.
Zeta, March 22, $12.
Legendary Shack Shakers, March 24, $20–$22.
Jeff Leeson, March 25, $20–$30.
Tool Tribute by Schism, March 26, $20–$25.
The Meteors, March 28, $15–$20.
MarchFourth Marching Band, April 3, $25–$28.
Dead Floyd, April 7, $15–$20.
Hemlock, April 13, $15–$20.
• Micro Wrestling Federation, April 14, $20–$40.
• Pop Evil, April 15, $25–$27.50.
• Until I Wake, April 21, $14–$16.
• Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.
• Steve Hofstetter, April 28, $25–$100.
• Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
• Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, April 30, $20–$30.
NEW: King Iso, April 30, $15–$20.
• In The Whale, May 5, $12–$15.
• The Plot In You, May 6, $25–$30.
• Built to Spill, May 11, $25–$30.
• Framing the Red, May 12, $16–$18.
NEW: Doyle, May 16, $18–$22.
• Overtime, May 26, $25–$75.
• Liliac, June 4, $22–$26.
• Prof, June 5, $27.50–$32.50.
• Giovannie and The Hired Guns, June 21, $20–$25.
• Kolby Cooper, June 22, $20–$25.
• Off With Their Heads, June 24, $18–$22.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
CIC 5th annual Fashion Show, March 4, $25–$35.
“Floyd Collins,” March 8–18, $10–$24.
U.S. Navy Concert Band, March 10, free with ticket available at Roper Music.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” April 13–22, $10–$24.
• Masterworks Concert, Western Colorado Chorale, April 29–30.
• JB Scott and Lisa Kelly, Guest Artist Series, May 1, $15–$18.
• Priscilla Hallberg and Arthur Houle, Guest Artist Series, May 7, $15–$18.
