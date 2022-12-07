WEDNESDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY HOLIDAY CHORAL CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY
COLLIN RAYE, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $30, warehouse2565.com.
BAR D WRANGLERS CHRISTMAS JUBILEE, 7–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Christmas cowboy songs with Western harmonies, guitar and fiddle solos, comedy and family entertainment, $25 adults, $12 ages 12 and younger, ticketmaster.com.
AWAY FOR THE HOLIDAYS: GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOL HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, 7–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, choral concert, beverages and sweets, tickets $8–$13, tables of eight $120, tickets at grandjunctionchoirs.square.site/s/order.
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, , First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, entertaining and uplifting musical adaption of Charles Dickens’ novel, free, monetary donations accepted to benefit the Community Food Bank, facebook.com/people/Christmas-Carol-GJ/100087308950675.
FRIDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CLOAK & DAGGER CLUB, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Cutthroat Youth and Boiler Tank $10, mesatheater.com.
THE OXYMORONS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
AWAY FOR THE HOLIDAYS: GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOL HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, choral concert, beverages and sweets, tickets $8–$13, tables of eight $120, tickets at grandjunctionchoirs.square.site/s/order.
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, , First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, entertaining and uplifting musical adaption of Charles Dickens’ novel, free, monetary donations accepted to benefit the Community Food Bank, facebook.com/people/Christmas-Carol-GJ/100087308950675.
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS WALK, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Main Street downtown, musicians, music students, barbershop quartets, choirs, jazz bands, clowns, poets and theater and dance groups, businesses open late serving complimentary drinks and treats, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa, info@mainstreetbagels.net.
“NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $20, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
CHOCOLATE WALK, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Main Street downtown, SOLD OUT, gjcity.org.
A MYRIAD OF MERRY MELODIES, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, , Palisade High School, Kamas Auditorium, 3679 G Road, Palisade, PHS’s choral music program’s holiday concert and fundraiser, features five choral ensembles, dessert reception with coffee or cider 45 minutes before each performance, $15 reserved seating, $18 at the door, video live stream available for the evening performances for $10, tickets at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
SCOTT COULTER, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring the jazz pianist, individual tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
SINNERS & SAINT NICK, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Two Rivers Winery and Chateau, 2087 Broadway, gospel music and pub songs, SOLD OUT, gjso.org.
HUGH PHILLIPS BAND, 9–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
AWAY FOR THE HOLIDAYS: GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOL HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, choral concert, beverages and sweets, tickets $8–$13, tables of eight $120, tickets at grandjunctionchoirs.square.site/s/order.
A MYRIAD OF MERRY MELODIES, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, , Palisade High School, Kamas Auditorium, 3679 G Road, Palisade, PHS’s choral music program’s holiday concert and fundraiser, features five choral ensembles, dessert reception with coffee or cider 45 minutes before each performance, $15 reserved seating, $18 at the door, video live stream available for the evening performances for $10, tickets at eventbrite.com.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND COOKIE EXCHANGE, doors 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Community Center’s main gym, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, 2 p.m. concert by Sentimental Journey Band, bring two dozen individually wrapped cookies if you wish to participate in cookie exchange from 3–4 p.m., mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Margery Ballroom, upstairs at 523 1/2 Main St., with Fifth Reel and caller Ron Young, $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
THE BREWERY COMEDY TOUR, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $12, tickets at eventbrite.com.
FRUITA PARADE OF LIGHTS, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, downtown Fruita, “A Griswold Christmas” theme, fruitachamber.org/a-griswold-christmas-3/.
SANTA CAUSE 5K/1K, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., $20 for the 1K, $30 for the 5K, proceeds fund inclusive playground equipment, Santa suit or race shirt included with registration while supplies last, registration at gjparksandrec.org/226/Santa-Cause-Run, 970-254-3866.
CANDY CANE HUNT, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Lincoln Park Barn, for ages 12 and younger, craft, cookies, cocoa, entertainment, holiday family photo with Frosty the Snowman, gjcity.org.
HOLIDAY ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, vendor fair featuring handmade arts and crafts by local artists, 970-858-0360.
MASONIC CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court, hosted by The Masonic Bodies of the Grand Valley, featuring vendors selling fits, jewelry, crafts, food and more, Emergency Child ID Kit booth, masonicfamilygj.org/christmasfair2022.
ARTIST’S MARKET, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 103, Fruita, featuring local artists, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, , Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) model train layouts, Santa visits, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, entertaining and uplifting musical adaption of Charles Dickens’ novel, free, monetary donations accepted to benefit the Community Food Bank, facebook.com/people/Christmas-Carol-GJ/100087308950675.
SUNDAY
GRAND JUNCTION CENTENNIAL BAND WINTER CONCERT, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, 1455 N. 12th St., free concert of Christmas classics and seasonal selections, gjcentennialband.org/events-copy.
LIVE REINDEER VIEWING, 3–6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Murdochs, 3217 I-70 Business Loop, take photos, write a letter to Santa, kids activities, murdochs.com/news/reindeer.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, , Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) layouts, Santa visits, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.
TUESDAY
THE BOOKCLIFF BARBERSHOP HARMONY CHORUS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Ave., featuring the chorus, Grand Mesa A Cappella Choirs (Sweet Adelines) and a chorus of young and older men, fathers and sons, 970-257-7664.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.