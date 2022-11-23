THURSDAY

5K GJ TURKEY TROT AND LITTLE GOBBLER KIDS RUN, Thursday, Nov. 24, starting at Stocker Stadium, hosted by Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation, free Little Gobbler Kids Run 9 a.m., short loop for ages 8 and younger, free; 5K at 9:30 a.m., advance registration $20–$30, registration at packet pickup $20–$40, gjfffoundation.com/info-cpdfc.