5K GJ TURKEY TROT AND LITTLE GOBBLER KIDS RUN, Thursday, Nov. 24, starting at Stocker Stadium, hosted by Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation, free Little Gobbler Kids Run 9 a.m., short loop for ages 8 and younger, free; 5K at 9:30 a.m., advance registration $20–$30, registration at packet pickup $20–$40, gjfffoundation.com/info-cpdfc.
THANKSGIVING DINNER, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, The Salvation Army, 1235 N. Fourth St., join in person or call 970-242-7513 to sign up for a home-delivered Thanksgiving meal, facebook.com/GJSal.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, annual Black Friday Bash, free show, warehouse2565.com.
EDM: BLACK FRIDAY BLACK LIGHT PARTY, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Wyze, Tokyo.Mandy, Illuminasti and Awoken, mesatheater.com.
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET, 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., featuring local small businesses, artists, author, food trucks, chair massages, lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org.
“AMADEUS,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony award-winning play reimagines lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
BLITZKID, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the rescheduled Escape the Grave Tour with The Tankerays, $15–$50, mesatheater.com.
CHASE BRYANT, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20, warehouse2565.com.
BLUE PIG ART & CHOCOLATE WALK, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at participating locations in Palisade, stores and vendors will offer free chocolate, get your card punched at each vendor to be entered into a drawing for a basket of goodies filled with art, chocolate and more, facebook.com/TheBluePigGallery.
CRAFTERS & MAKERS FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., presented by Quilters Inspiration and The Daily Sentinel, local artisans, door prizes, gjsentinel.com/craftfair.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta, jewelry, wreaths, photography, quilts, clothing, woodcrafts, soaps and more, facebook.com/BillHeddles.
HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET, 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., featuring local small businesses, artists, author, food trucks, chair massages, lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org.
“AMADEUS,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday Nov. 26, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-winning play reimagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
“SNOOPY THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, presented by local theater group &Company, tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, canned food donations accepted to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, tickets at andcompanyco.com.
FRUITA’S DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTING AND SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY, 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, downtown Fruita, holiday lighting at 5:30 p.m., photos with Santa, horse carriage rides, local artists, facebook.com/fruitachamber.co.
CREPE GIRL, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
“SNOOPY THE MUSICAL,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, presented by local theater group &Company, tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, canned food donations accepted to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, tickets at andcompanyco.com.
“AMADEUS,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-winning play reimagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
