WEDNESDAY
WARREN MILLER’S “DAYMAKER,” doors 6:30 p.m., film 7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., embrace winter sports season with Warren Millers 73rd annual film, $22, ticketmaster.com, warrenmiller.com.
BITS & BREWS COMEDY SHOW, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $10, eventbrite.com/e/bits-brews-comedy-show-tickets-463639346767.
THURSDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY BEST OF THE WEST WINDSYNC, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“789 CONSPIRACY STREET,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, play/original Sesame Street parody presented by FMHS theatre department, rated PG-13, $7.86 general admission, fmhs.ludus.com.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a Radio Theatre Production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
FRIDAY
MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY’S COWBOY CHRISTMAS, doors open 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $34–$54, ticketmaster.com.
AARON WATSON, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $25, warehouse2565.com.
BEST OF THE WEST PRISM, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, recent Musicians Hall of Fame induced, facebook.com/NewUteEventsCenter.
CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY PART 2: HIP-HOP SHOWCASE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Turr, Hiimaxx, Cash$, Red RoSE, Sliv + W.ill, $8, mesatheater.com.
HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m.–close Friday, Dec. 2, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
FIRST FRIDAY ART HAPPENING, 5–7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org/2022-12-02-first-friday-art-happening.
FIRST FRIDAY ART AT THE BRIX, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Carlson Vineyards on Main, 545 Main St., facebook.com/CarlsonVineyardsDowntown.
FIRST FRIDAY ART EVENT, reception 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., opening for “Shepherd + 1” featuring ceramics by Terry Shepherd and photography and mixed media by John Anglim; and “PC Full Collection” featuring artwork from The Art Center’s permanent collection, hors d’oeuvres and a cash beer and wine bar, gjartcenter.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART, reception 5–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, celebrates Black Poppy’s 1-year anniversary, featuring artists Haley Rain Kelsey Gleason and Brodey Ray Wilson, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
“SMALL WORKS,” opening reception 5–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 102, Fruita, small works by local artists, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
THE KRAMPUS ART SHOW, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., annual art show celebrating the naughty, spanking booth, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
HOLIDAY MARKET: FIRST FRIDAY EDITION, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 , Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave., imconfluencestudios.com.
“789 CONSPIRACY STREET,” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, play/original Sesame Street parody presented by FMHS theatre department, rated PG-13, $7.86 general admission, fmhs.ludus.com.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a Radio Theatre Production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
JINGLE MINGLE GALA: WE’RE PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, dress to the nines and indulge in a champagne toast, chocolates, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment, $45 for event center members, $55 for nonmembers, 970-856-9195, gmaec.org.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FORT, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Fort Uncompahgre, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, after, experience the sights and sounds of Fort Uncompahgre in the year 1830 with music and refreshments, lighting of the Fort Christmas tree, Christmas stories, Living Nativity Scene, blacksmith and spinning demonstrations, $2, ages 12 and younger free, bring a canned food donation for free entry, 970-874-8349.
PALISADE’S OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS, Friday, Dec. 2, , Palisade, carolers 5 p.m., Altrusa Cup of Warmth 5 p.m. at Slice of Life, tree lighting 5:30 p.m., “A Very Vintage Christmas” Parade of Lights 5:45 p.m., palisadecoc.com/ofc.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS FESTIVAL, craft fair, 4–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, , Garfield County Fairgrounds Rifle, see Santa, visitrifle.com/hometown-holiday.
REDLANDS LIONS CLUB CHILI SUPPER AND CAKE WHEEL, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Redlands Middle School, 2200 Broadway, chili or homemade potato soup, flour tortillas, carrots celery and beverages, purchase chances to win a cake/cookies/goodies, face painting and balloon animals for the kids, tickets $10 adults, $8 ages 7–17, free for ages 6 and younger, purchase tickets from Redlands Lions Club members or at the door.
SATURDAY
BEST OF THE WEST FINAL CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, University Center Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St., free, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CODY COZZ, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show with guest Sean Moon Band, warehouse2565.com.
TONY ROSARIO, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Bad Bunny Night dance party, DJ set by DJ Drew Music, ages 18 and older, $15–$20, mesatheater.com.
CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT: A COLORADO CHRISTMAS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 , Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present the joyous sounds of the holidays with guest conductor Troy Raper, tickets $5–$25, valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets.
HANDEL’S MESSIAH CHRISTMAS SECTION, 5–6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, First Presbyterian Church. 3940 27 1/2 Road, presented by The Messiah Choral Society of Grand Junction, free; anyone interested in singing should RSVP to 970-242-1923, johnhoward@firstpresgj.org, rehearsal will be from 9–11:30 a.m. Dec. 3, black attire requested for the performance.
“789 CONSPIRACY STREET,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, play/original Sesame Street parody presented by FMHS theatre department, rated PG-13, $7.86 general admission, fmhs.ludus.com.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a Radio Theatre Production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
RETURN OF THE NUTCRACKER, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, presented by Symphony in the Valley with Colorado West Performing Arts Company, utetheater.com.
GRAND JUNCTION’S PARADE OF LIGHTS, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Main Street downtown, “There’s No Place Like Home” theme, more than 100 entries, no parking on Main Street, downtowngj.org.
HOG TOY RUN, registration 9–11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, kickstands up at noon, hosted by Western Slope Harley Owners Group, ride travels to Grand Mesa Middle School to donate toys to The Salvation Army, after party at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, all bikes welcome, ride entry is an unwrapped toy, $10 for the after party featuring door prizes, food and drawings, facebook.com/WesternSlopeHog.
CEDAREDGE PARADE OF LIGHTS, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at Chapel of the Cross in Cedaredge, cedaredgecolorado.com.
TINKERGARTEN LANTERN WALK, 4–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Lincoln Park, designed to help kids, big and small, welcome the darkness of winter and learn to embrace this natural change together with joy, register, tinkergarten.com/lantern.
PALISADE’S OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS, Saturday, Dec. 3, Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. at Wine Country Inn, Gingerbread Contest & Showcase 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Community Center, vendors 10 a.m.–4 p.m., soup challenge 1–3 p.m., cantata 1 p.m. at Palisade Methodist Church, palisadecoc.com/ofc.
HOLIDAY MARKET, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave., imconfluencestudios.com.
HOLIDAY MARKET, noon–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, artists and craftsmen with handmade gifts, a gift-wrapping station, food and drink; music by Tony Rosario at 6 p.m., facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
ARTISAN CHRISTMAS FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, hosted by the Lavender Association of Colorado featuring lavender-related and other artisans, themed activities and demos, bake sale, displays, and more, coloradolavender.org/artisan-christmas-fair.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS FESTIVAL, Saturday, Dec. 3, in Rifle, craft fair 9 a.m.–4 p.m., scavenger hunt 11 a,m–3 p.m., tree lighting 5 p.m., bonfire 5–8 p.m., fireworks 5:30 p.m., parade of lights 5:30 p.m., visitrifle.com/hometown-holiday.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvary Chapel, 492 Morning Glory Lane, featuring more than 50 local crafters and vendors, coffee shop, baked goodies and soup bar, door prize drawings, complimentary cookie decorating for the kids, 970-243-2579.SUNDAYCHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT: A COLORADO CHRISTMAS, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present the joyous sounds of the holidays with guest conductor Troy Raper, tickets $5–$25, valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a Radio Theatre Production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
RETURN OF THE NUTCRACKER, 2–4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, presented by Symphony in the Valley featuring dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Company, utetheater.com.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
