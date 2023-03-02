030223-news-kellerwilliams.jpg

Keller Williams' Grateful Grass is one of singer and guitarst Keller Williams many projects. Keller Williams' Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders will headline the Saturday, June 10, lineup at the 2023 Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival.

Bluegrass versions of the Grateful Dead's songs and a fiddle player with a Grammy are coming to the 2023 Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival.

The music lineup was announced today for the festival set for June 9–11 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.

