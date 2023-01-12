For about six months, Rick Christensen sat on a secret.
“There’s something cool about nobody knowing,” said the co-owner of R&B Sound Reinforcement, a local concert promoter.
On the other hand, “waiting sucks,” he said.
On Tuesday, the secret finally came out: Ice Cube is headed to Grand Junction.
The hip hop and gangsta rap artist will headline R&B’s Big Badass BBQ 2 show that opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
It will be a follow-up to Snoop Dogg’s DJ Snoopadelic show and R&B barbecue in April of 2022 at the amphitheater.
That 2022 show was kind of the result of serendipitous circumstances because “there was no way we could afford a full-fledged Snoop show,” Christensen said.
But a DJ show on early spring afternoon with a barbecue and minus all the fancy screens and lights, that worked out, he said.
“We ended up having so much fun, we were like, we’ve got to do this again,” Christensen said. “It was a blast.”
They had an artist wish list going, and at its top was the one artist Christensen and his crew thought would be an appropriate follow to Snoop Dogg. “Ice Cube would be amazing,” Christensen said. “He was right at the top.”
“This town loves West Coast hip hop,” he said. “Hip hop in general, I think, does really well here.” Snoop Dogg and Nelly, who performed at the amphitheater in October, both were sold-out shows for R&B.
“Everyone somehow danced in middle school to Nelly,” Christensen said. “But Ice Cube is another one of those bigger-than-life characters.”
Along with being a musical artist, Ice Cube is an actor, music producer and filmmaker. He owns a record label and a TV and film production company.
And when he comes to Grand Junction in April, it will be for a full show with his whole set, Christensen said.
It will be a 75-minute show with music from Ice Cube’s N.W.A. days to his current tracks. It will have the video walls, the lights, “it will be the whole, big shebang,” Christensen said.
There will be local food trucks serving up barbecue and, with any luck, the weather will be as good as it was last year because this show will go on rain, snow or shine, he said.
Tickets to see Ice Cube will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with no presale.
Tickets for the pit nearest to the stage will cost $100. Tickets for the lawn area will cost $60. All tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.com.
“I don’t think getting people out (for this show) will be a problem. … I’m excited to get a big show on sale,” Christensen said, and then dropped a hint: “We’ve got more (concerts) coming. We’re hoping they all work out.”
