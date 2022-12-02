By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER

Special to the Sentinel

ALL THINGS FOOD: Play it safe with holiday food, canine companions

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

Let your dog try these Peanut Butter Barky Bites for the holidays instead of some other foods that could cause health problems.
Christine Gallagher sig - jpeg
ALL THINGS FOOD: Play it safe with holiday food, canine companions

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

Dr. Tara Suplizio is a veterinarian and co-owner of Palisade Pet Care, 379 W. Third St., in Palisade, is shown with a couple of her pets. Suplizio offered some safety tips for the holidays.