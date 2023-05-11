051723-otc-allthingsfood.jpg

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

In honor of the upcoming holiday Shavuot, Christine Gallagher baked chef José Andrés’ Basque cheesecake, which is shown here minus one delicious slice. Fortunately, the restaurant owner and founder of World Central Kitchen, was willing to share his recipe for the cheesecake.

The Jewish holiday of Shavuot begins at sundown on May 25.

It is an important ancient harvest festival that also celebrates Moses receiving the Torah (the first five books of the Bible) from God on Mount Sinai.