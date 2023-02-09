By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelEgg prices are super expensive and shortages have been off and on in recent weeks.
As a result, I’ve been using less eggs in recipes and saving them for hard boiled eggs or recipes that lack great substitutions.
I want to share some easy ways to savor those precious eggs, and how to modify your recipes.
There are a variety of creative substitutions people with vegan diets or egg allergies have used for years.
I have enjoyed tofu as a substitute for scrambled eggs. Use firm tofu and crumble it into a sauce pan and fry with onions, potatoes, seasonings and anything else you would use to make a skillet. The tofu will take on the flavor of whatever you are cooking it with and is a great source of protein.
This is an easy and delicious egg substitute. You can even use the filling in a tortilla for a breakfast burrito.
If you have a recipe that needs eggs as a binder, such as meatloaf, you can make a substitution using flaxseed meal and water.
One tablespoon of ground flaxseed meal mixed with 2 1/2 tablespoons of water equals one egg. (Mix together and let sit for a few minutes before using.) Chef Guy Fieri introduced me to this flax paste at a workshop a few years ago, and it works great.
When baking, another easy egg substitution option is applesauce. I love banana bread and my recipe uses four large eggs. I wondered if I could make an egg-free version that tasted as good as my original recipe.
After some experimentation, I made a banana bread that is moist and delicious, and you would never know it lacked eggs. In fact, my husband and I liked it so much I probably won’t go back to using my original recipe.
I hope you enjoy this delicious banana bread as much as we did.
Be sure to let me know other ways you have used egg substitutions in your recipes. Have fun playing around with options and saving money at the same time.
4 large overripe bananas
1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons honey
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a loaf pan and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, mash the bananas and add all the ingredients. Gently mix with a wooden spoon or spatula until everything is incorporated. Do not over mix.
Pour the batter into the loaf pan and bake for approximately 45–50 minutes. Be careful not to overcook the bread. Set the timer a bit early and check on it, since ovens and pans vary.
Check for doneness by using a toothpick. When the toothpick comes out clean, the bread is ready. You will also notice that your kitchen starts to smell great!
Let cool for 5–10 minutes and enjoy.
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
