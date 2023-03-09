Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ALL THINGS FOOD: Voyage to Antarctica big on fresh food, adventure

  • Updated

By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER

Special to the Sentinel

031523-otc-allthingsfood2.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The voyage taken by Dr. Jill Hilty and Kathan Hartle included meals created by world class chefs using sustainable seafood and fruit from South America.
031523-otc-allthingsfood1.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Friends Kathan Hartle and Dr. Jill Hilty from the Grand Valley are shown kayaking as part of a Lindblad Expedition/National Geographic voyage to Antartica. Hilty served as the volunteer physician for the voyage and was able to bring a friend along on the adventure.
031523-otc-allthingsfood3.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Penguins and orcas were some of the wildlife that Dr. Jill Hilty and Kathan Hartle saw during their trip. Specific protocols were observed to protect the penguin population from avian flu.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred