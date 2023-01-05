Human Bean coffee shop owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett enjoy hot coffee on a snowy day at their first store, which will open this month at 3222 F Road in Clifton. Below, a second Human Bean location is under construction in Teller Arms Plaza on North Avenue in Grand Junction. It is expected to open this spring.
Human Bean coffee shop owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett enjoy hot coffee on a snowy day at their first store, which will open this month at 3222 F Road in Clifton. Below, a second Human Bean location is under construction in Teller Arms Plaza on North Avenue in Grand Junction. It is expected to open this spring.
The construction of The Human bean 2nd location at Teller Arms Plaza. south side of the building which will be the drive thru area.
Construction of The Human Bean's first location at 3222 F rd. is nearing completion and to be opened soon.
Human Bean owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett enjoying hot coffee on a snowy day.
Human Bean coffee (store 1) Husband and wife Owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett enjoying hot coffee on a snowy day.
Human Bean coffee (store 1) Husband and wife Owners Jackson and Brooke Bennett
Brooke Bennett comes from a family of Grand Valley entrepreneurs, with her father and brother – Eric and Blake Jackson, respectively – operating Jackson Group Peterbilt in Fruita and facilitating the opening of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Clifton.
Soon, she and her husband, Jackson Bennett, will be officially entering the local business scene as well.
Brooke and Jackson are preparing to open and operate two locations of the Human Bean, a coffee company based in Medford, Oregon. Human Bean locations are typically small, boxy coffee stores with a drive-thru wrapping around the building, and the two incoming locations in the valley will be designed likewise.
“The Human Bean really focuses on human connection, so it’s the Human Bean taking care of human beings,” Brooke said. “They love the customer connection and we also give back to our communities. We have four annual campaigns where we give back to the community. My family’s opened several businesses in Grand Junction and we think it will be a good fit. I think people will like the story and the atmosphere and the people that we’ll have there representing us.”
The first location will open at 3222 F Rd. in Clifton this month. In the spring, the second location will open its doors at 2501 North Ave. in Grand Junction.
“My husband and I, we wanted to open a coffee shop and researched a few different franchises,” Brooke said. “We just loved the Human Bean and the people that run it. We love the things that they do. They have a farmer-friendly direct program, which means that they go and build relationships with the farmers and communities where we source our coffee beans. They’ll go into communities and give back to those communities and cut out the middle man.”
Among the community initiatives that Brooke heralded as Human Bean priorities are Coffee for a Cure for breast cancer awareness each October, Trees of the Future for environmental awareness each April, Mochas for Men for men’s health awareness each June and food drive held each August.
Coffee for a Cure has raised more than $2.23 million over the course of 17 years, with all drink and food sales donated to organizations chosen by the customer. This past April’s Trees of the Future led to the planting of 67,000 trees, according to the company’s website. In June, Mochas for Men raised more than $20,000 for organizations across the nation to be used for cancer screenings and treatment services. For the food drive, one dollar from every drink sold is donated to local food banks, with 181,068 drinks donated this year.
The Bennetts are hopeful that these efforts will help endear the Human Bean and its “family” atmosphere to the community.
“This is exciting because my husband and I, it’s our first opportunity to be doing this on our own, to start our entrepreneur lives for us. We have four kids, so it’s a lot going on and we’re juggling it all but we’re super excited because we love the brand and love the Human Bean,” Brooke said.
“We hope that people will love it like we do. We want it to have that family feel. We want our customers to be family. We want our employees to be family. We’re really excited.”
