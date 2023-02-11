Culver's co-founder celebrates 900th location opening in Grand Junction

Ryan Koster and Veronica Santoyo, the co-owners and operators of the Culver’s location in Grand Junction, participate with family and employees in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The GJ location is the 900th for the franchise, which was founded in 1984.
Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver, left, said the franchise almost didn’t survive its first year in business, but his family was determined to make it work. Culver was on hand Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s 900th location in Grand Junction near Mesa Mall.
The drive-thru and counter business at the grand opening of the new Culver’s restaurant was brisk during the lunch hour Monday. The new Culver’s, located at 582 24 1/2 Road near Mesa Mall, was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Culver’s menu is mostly known for its butter burgers and frozen custard.
With the opening of the Culver’s location at 582 24 ½ Rd. in Grand Junction, the fast food chain reached a milestone that its founding family never thought was possible: 900 restaurants.
Craig Culver, one of the restaurant’s co-founders said that, when the company first began in 1984, business was slow, as knowledge of butter burgers and frozen custard wasn’t widespread. He said the company nearly fell apart in its first year.
“But my family persevered and said, ‘Somehow or other, we’re going to make it. We’re going to do whatever it takes. If that means working around the clock seven days a week, that’s what we’re going to do,’” Culver said.
“We also, very importantly, had a banker that believed in us; not necessarily the Culver restaurant — he could have cared less — but he knew the Culver family and had worked with us prior in other restaurant businesses we had. He believed in us and helped us through that first year. Without him, I’m not sure we would’ve made it. The family really pulled together and we still do today.”
To celebrate the 900-location milestone, Culver and the company’s CEO and president, Rick Silva, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Grand Junction location Monday morning. They were joined by Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Candace Carnahan and other members of the chamber.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Culver’s into our community for a number of reasons,” Carnahan said. “First of all, any time a business chooses our community to invest in, that’s an investment in our friends, our neighbors, our families on multiple levels, whether it’s adding jobs or just bringing their culture into our community. Those of us from Grand Junction know that relationships and the sense of community are incredibly important to our way of life and our culture, valley-wide. Any time we welcome someone in who has those same values and priorities, we know that it’s going to be a wonderful partnership into the future.”
Veronica Santoyo is an immigrant from Mexico who moved to Rifle as a child and was hired by Ryan Koster to serve on the original team at the Glenwood Springs Culver’s in 2017. Now, Santoyo and Koster are teaming up to co-own and operate the Grand Junction location, the fourth in Colorado west of Denver.
Santoyo and Koster held the ceremonial scissors and cut the ribbon during Monday morning’s celebration.
“It’s a dream come true to bring Culver’s to Grand Junction,” Santoyo said. “We’re overjoyed at the warm welcome we’ve received from people coming from all over the area, and we can’t wait to introduce ourselves to more members of the community in the months and years to come.”
Members of the Fruita Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter were also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting. The Grand Junction Culver’s has pledged its support for the organization through future fundraising events, such as “share nights” when a percentage of sales are donated to local causes.
“Culver’s historically is a very supportive company of agriculture and FFA in particular since we also helped advocate and advance agriculture,” said Fruita FFA Treasurer Jonathan Surber. “All across the nation, they helped to support different chapters and the more national level of Culver’s helps to support the national FFA organization by either sponsorships or donations and showing general support.”
The first 100 customers who visited Culver’s on Monday received vouchers for one year of free frozen custard. It didn’t take long for all of those vouchers to be passed out.
Culver said the reason the company has been in business for 40 years and has achieved this connection with its customers over that time is its culture.
“What makes culture? People. It’s always about the people,” Culver said.
“The food part is easy, it really is. You buy good stuff and you make good stuff, but putting smiles on faces takes the right team. I used to think the most important people in our business were the guests walking in those doors. I realized a long time ago that the most important people in our business are our team members, and if they know that I feel that way about them or we feel that way, they’ll take care of our guests like my mother was taking care of them.”