During my recent visit with friends to Mee Hmong Cuisine, my friends enjoyed the flavorful “bangin’ pork.”
The Mee Hmong Cuisine food truck can be found next to Palisade Street Eats, 702 37 1/10 Road, in Palisade. Mee Lor owns and coks for Mee Hmong Cuisine.
Mee Hmong Cuisine offers a rotating menu with both vegetarian options, such as this tofu bowl, and nonvegetarian dishes.
During a visit to Mee Hmong Cuisine, I tried the fresh spring rolls and paired them with a spicy peanut sauce.