Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Il Bistro Italiano closes as owner pursues new venture

012023-LiBistro Italiano 2-CPT
Buy Now

Il Bistro Italiano was packed with people picking up to-go orders of the last of the restaurant’s Italian food. “I felt proud to bring a piece of my Italy to Grand Junction and to share it with so many of you,” said founder Brunella Gualerzi.

Il Bistro Italiano’s signature pasta dish, Rosetta, will no longer be available at the restaurant on the corner of Fourth and Main streets.

Instead, the pasta rolled with rosemary ham and provolone and served with a spicy tomato cream sauce, will need to come from a new venture that restaurant owner Brunella Gualerzi has up her sleeve.

012023-LiBistro Italiano 1-CPT
Buy Now

Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Brunella Gualerzi, owner of Il Bistro Italiano, 400 Main St., is closing the restaurant after 25 years. Gualerzi and her husband, Ron Hall, are pursuing a new business opportunity called Brunella’s Kitchen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred