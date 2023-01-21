Il Bistro Italiano closes as owner pursues new venture

Il Bistro Italiano was packed with people picking up to-go orders of the last of the restaurant’s Italian food. “I felt proud to bring a piece of my Italy to Grand Junction and to share it with so many of you,” said founder Brunella Gualerzi.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Brunella Gualerzi, owner of Il Bistro Italiano, 400 Main St., is closing the restaurant after 25 years. Gualerzi and her husband, Ron Hall, are pursuing a new business opportunity called Brunella’s Kitchen.
Il Bistro Italiano’s signature pasta dish, Rosetta, will no longer be available at the restaurant on the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
Instead, the pasta rolled with rosemary ham and provolone and served with a spicy tomato cream sauce, will need to come from a new venture that restaurant owner Brunella Gualerzi has up her sleeve.
But in the meantime, Il Bistro is permanently closed.
“After almost 25 years, we made this difficult and sudden decision due to a set of unforeseen circumstances that happened in the past couple of days,” said a note recently taped to the restaurant’s front door.
In an email sent to Il Bistro customers, Gualerzi described a partnership she had established with sous chefs in the past year to allow the restaurant operations to continue as Gualerzi and her husband, Ron Hall, pursued a new business opportunity called Brunella’s Kitchen.
“I thought things were going really well, but suddenly last week the partnership deteriorated quickly and unexpectedly. Unfortunately, we were not able to move forward from there,” Gualerzi wrote in the email regarding her decision to dissolve the partnership.
With commitments made for Brunella’s Kitchen and no one to run Il Bistro, she decided it was time to close the restaurant, the email said.
While the restaurant won’t be serving meals to customers, it will be open for some limited hours to take care of what Gualerzi called “practical matters.”
It will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and those same hours on Thursday through Saturday next week.
On Friday, there were more than 25 people picking up to-go orders and chatting with the owners.
“I am happy to refund gift certificates — I feel so very badly about all the people that chose the Bistro as a gift and now will be disappointed,” Gualerzi wrote.
Customers who cannot come to the restaurant can email or call — info@ilbistroitaliano.com, 970-243-8622 for Il Bistro — to make arrangements for a refund for an outstanding gift certificate.
There is food in the restaurant that will be packaged to sell, along with the wine and liquor inventory, the email said. Chairs, tables and restaurant equipment also will be available for purchase.
“And now the really hard, saying goodbye. I am so immensely grateful for all of the support we have received from this community, from all of you, for so many years,” Gualerzi wrote.
“I felt proud to bring a piece of my Italy to Grand Junction and to share it with so many of you,” she wrote in the email, which explained more about Brunella’s Kitchen.
Gualerzi was born in the small town of Bibbiano in northern Italy.
It was Food Network host Guy Fieri “who very insistently planted the seed for this project,” she wrote.
Fieri visited Il Bistro in 2021 to film a segment that aired on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in January of 2022.
Gualerzi and Hall decided to pursue that “seed” about 15 months ago with a venture that will “produce some of our Bistro products, Rosetta especially, in a separate FDA approved facility so that we can package it and sell to grocery stores,” she wrote.
Even with Brunella’s Kitchen, Gualerzi intended “to keep the Bistro open for many more years. Unfortunately, circumstances have changed, and we are not able to manage both,” said the note hanging on the restaurant door.
“I had to choose between the two and the Bistro lost even though it broke my heart,” Gualerzi’s email said.