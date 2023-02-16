Storm King Distilling Company, based in Montrose, earned a national whiskey award last week.
The 2023 World Whiskies Awards for America were hosted by Whisky Magazine at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 9. At that ceremony, Storm King Distilling Company's Side Gig Whiskey was chosen for the Best American Whiskey Award.
The World Whiskies Awards brought together industry leaders as well as newcomers to celebrate the dedication and creativity of the industry's people, as well as the craft and skill of its producers.
“We are extremely excited about this award and honored to be among such an amazing class of whiskey makers," said Storm King Distilling Company Co-Founder and Head Distiller David Fishering, who founded the company with his son, Greg, in 2018.
"As a family-owned business and one that takes pride in the provenance of our products, we have made it a priority to work with Colorado farmers in making a true, 100% Colorado whiskey. Not only is our whiskey a testament to our skills at the distillery, but it also showcases the quality and unique terroir (environmental factors) being cultivated by Colorado growers."
Side Gig Whiskey is described by the company as an "evolving blend of straight whiskies" that are all distilled and aged on-site and currently represent numerous Colorado-grown grains, including wheat, rye, corn, barley, oats and triticale. The whiskey also includes various barrel profiles.
Bath No. 6 of the Side Gig Whiskey was recently released by the company and is available for purchase at the distillery and in many liquor stores in the Montrose area and across the Western Slope.
"Our Side Gig expression has been a fun project, as it ends up being the home for many of the single grain, and single barrel, experiments that we have distilled and aged onsite since 2018," Fishering said. "The whiskey has been a huge hit in our market as it balances itself between more traditional flavor profiles like a bourbon, rye, or wheat whiskey, and something your palate hasn’t experienced before.”
