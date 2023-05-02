Since Peach Street Distillers in downtown Palisade began serving food out of its on-site food truck, demand for its meals has increased, making the distillery more than an ideal spot for social drinking on a Sunday afternoon.

As a result of that increased demand, Peach Street Distillers has opted to add a kitchen to its establishment. The distillery’s tasting room manager, Krista Bryant, said there’s no clear timeline for the project, but she’s hopeful that construction will begin this fall and the kitchen will be operational to kick off 2024.