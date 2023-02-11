Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Starbucks to anchor new commercial complex on Horizon Drive

Starbucks 27 /12 rd and Horizon dr

The Starbucks anchored complex is under construction at the corner of 27 1/2 rd and Horizon Drive.

A new Starbucks location is going to open in Grand Junction this year at the intersection of Horizon Drive and 27½ Road next to the Studio 6 hotel.

The Starbucks will serve as the anchor tenant of a pad site, a commercial space next to or adjacent to already existing businesses, that will include one or two other tenants. The building will include 4,700 square feet in total outside of the Starbucks space. Either one business will occupy all of that or one business will occupy 1,500 square feet while the other occupies 3,200.

