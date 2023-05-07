The Winery Restaurant celebrates 50 years of steak, community and ghosts

The Winery Restaurant is one of Grand Junction’s swankiest, most historic restaurants in town. And possibly haunted.
Opened in 1973 by Frank Bering, the Winery Restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, though the building in which it is located dates back all the way to 1905.
“I used to bring dates to the Winery when I was in high school,” owner Steve Thoms said. “Since I bought it, I’ve gotten to watch families grow up, meet people in their ’60s who tell me that they came here for prom when they were teenagers and now come here for business dinners and anniversaries. It’s a timeless part of the community.”
The over-a-century-old building, located on 642 Main St., once housed a fire station and, at one point, was owned by The Daily Sentinel.
Decades later, it has become a culinary focal point in the community, serving filet mignon, ribeye streaks and seafood, as well as 125 different wines from around the world, including three from the Grand Valley American Viticultural Area — Colterris, Plum Creek and Carlson Vineyards.
Thoms described it as the “hardest restaurant in town to find. We are down a breezeway across from the Avalon Theatre.”
Tucked away and not as visible as other Main Street restaurants, the Winery doesn’t seem to need to advertise itself for people to come. Thoms said that business has been better than ever and continues to improve each year.
Today, the Winery Restaurant, also known informally as “Grand Junction’s steakhouse,” is an upscale place to have dinner that uses all-natural beef, has garnered 30 Best of the West awards and employs about 30 people. Its ambience adds another unique layer to the restaurant; the barn wood interior with stained glass windows is illuminated by gas lamps. Outside, the vine-canopied alley frames the red-brick building, which adds to the appeal, Thoms said.
But the Winery today was not always the sumptuous steakhouse people now know it as. Thoms acquired the restaurant in 2004, and said it was “barely in business at that point.”
“The place was in disarray,” he said. “It had civil penalties with the health department. The bar sink was leaking. It sort of reminded me of an old buddy’s former frat house at Colorado University.”
Thoms acquired and remodeled the restaurant in June 2004.
He grew up in Long Island, N.Y., and is the grandchild of German immigrants who owned a deli on Long Island. Eventually, Thoms and his family moved from New York to Grand Junction and his parents opened West Side Delicatessen, off 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50.
A RELUCTANT DELI GUY
Thoms eventually took over the West Side Delicatessen. He, like his family, was successful in the deli world, but said he didn’t like it and described himself as “a deli guy who didn’t like the deli business.”
Growing up in New York, Thoms recalls watching the World Trade Center being built as a kid. After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and amid ongoing conflicts across the world, Thoms found himself fostering an unusual thought.
“It was the weirdest thing to watch (the World Trade Center) go down,” Thoms said. “A lot of frightening things were happening in 2001 and 2002. After 9/11, there were several wars being fought. We’d invaded Afghanistan, and it was becoming increasingly clear we were about to invade Iraq. India and Pakistan, two nuclear powers, also seemed ready to go to war. I was watching all of this from the deli. I remember thinking that the world was going to end, and I was here, in a deli. That thought scared me.”
It was that thought — what if the world ends, and I’m still here, working in a deli? — that prompted Thoms to quit. He said he wanted to be a part of “something bigger,” and no longer wanted to run a deli.
“I wanted a life. And I really wanted a dog,” he said.
He sold the deli, bought a Labrador retriever and spent his time backpacking — everywhere from Maroon Bells to Grand Mesa National Forest to southern Utah.
It also became routine for Thoms to visit Canyon View Park where he’d play fetch with his lab. One day, while playing with his dog at the park, Thoms recalled “bumping into an old friend.”
FROM DELI TO RESTAURANT
The friend, a former food supplier with Shamrock Foods Company, mentioned that the Winery was for sale again.
“I remember how bad I had wanted to buy (the Winery) when it was first for sale, so I went down there and visited it,” Thoms said. “Just 30 days after talking to the owner, the Winery was my problem.”
Being the third owner of the restaurant, Thoms wanted to revamp the place which, at the time, was “virtually out of business.”
The fossil-of-a-building was renovated and modernized. Thoms said his first Saturday at the Winery had no more than 15 guests, whereas now, it is typical to host more than 100 people on any given Saturday.
GREAT PLACE TO WORK
Thoms attributes some of the restaurant’s success to the fact that, at the Winery, guests aren’t rushed through dinner and can stay as long as they like. But beyond that, Thoms said that it is the “family culture” at the Winery that makes it so special. Some of his employees echoed this sentiment.
“The Winery is the most special place I’ve ever worked,” said Curtis Peterson, one of the restaurant’s servers. “We don’t call ourselves servers, we call ourselves experience makers. It really is all about the experience and atmosphere here. And Steve is really unbelievable. Just last night, for example, he literally saved a man from choking.”
According to staff, a man, who was dining at the Winery with his son, began to choke after “taking a big bite of steak” on the evening of April 27. Thoms “casually walked over, performed a makeshift version of the Heimlich maneuver and saved the guy’s life.”
“Stuff like that happens all the time here. Little stuff that goes unnoticed,” Peterson said.
Peterson also said that the Winery handles disgruntled customers in a unique way. He said that, on the rare occasion that someone complains, Thoms, instead of offering them a free meal, tells them he will make a $200 donation to a local food bank in their name.
The Winery Restaurant is more lucrative than it ever has been before, Thoms said. The restaurant ultimately shut down during a good duration of the pandemic, but didn’t let anyone go. Since reopening, business has come surging back. Thoms said that, since COVID, servers are paid $31 an hour, bartenders $30 an hour and bussers $26 an hour.
A HAUNTED HAUNT?
Of course, the higher-than-usual hourly wages stem from the fact that the Winery is not the place to go if a person is looking to dine on a budget. Thoms said that not only are you paying for delicious cuisine, but also the ambience and atmosphere — which, according to him, is haunted.
“We are haunted,” Thoms said. “Hang out here at one or two in the morning. You’ll see, hear and believe it. Doors swing open. The lady with the Derby Hat checks on you. You won’t feel alone with the shadowy creatures in the corners.”
Thoms added that when “the door swings out of the kitchen and the curtains sway, it’s creepy. Real creepy.”
Some of his servers, however, are skeptical. At over a century old, the building is by no means young. Peterson said he doesn’t “believe all that hocus pocus,” but admitted he’s usually home by 10 p.m. anyway, before the ghosts get active.
Steven Moss, another server, said he’s skeptical, too.
“Our chefs have said they’ve seen and heard stuff, but I don’t really buy it,” Moss said. “But who knows. It is an old building.”
Ghosts aside, the Winery has very little turnover. The executive chef, Jim Keith, has been there since July 2004 and has helped create “arguably the best tasting food in the valley,” according to Thoms.
Both Moss and Thoms agree that the Filet Oscar is the most delectable item on the menu, but Peterson said that he likes just about everything Keith and the other chefs make. Peterson likes the shrimp cocktail with big tiger prawns and “Jimmy’s (Jim Keith’s) homemade sauce.” He’s also fond of the lamb chops, and added that the stuffed poblano pepper is “excellent” and that “no vegetarian or vegan will leave unsatisfied, even though we are a steakhouse.”
For the restaurant’s staff, like both Moss and Peterson, the Winery has improved their lives.
Peterson said he enjoys going to work each night because, to put it simply, it doesn’t feel like work.
Moss said that working at the Winery put his life “back on track.” He came to the Winery after being fired from Red Robin.
“Steve Thoms took a chance on me,” Moss said. “My life has improved because of it. I got married in October, I’ve got custody of my daughters, I have another daughter with my new wife and we’re going to have a house built.”
Despite the fact that the Winery is a “beautiful, well-oiled machine” in the words of Moss, each year at the restaurant’s Christmas party, Thoms tells his staff that he hopes they leave.
“Every Christmas party I give a speech where I tell my staff I want them to leave,” Thoms said. “I said I hope they win the lottery, I hope they go and travel the world, I hope they fall in love. I don’t want them to feel trapped. I want them to live their dreams, because I’m living mine.”