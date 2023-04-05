For three and a half decades, Valley Fruit and Wine Shop has been serving customers in Palisade and welcoming travelers from Interstate 70 into town with its quirky,saloon-inspired building design.
The market’s time in Palisade has come to an end, however. On Sunday evening, Valley Fruit and Wine Shop employee Ashley Herman announced in a post to the store’s Facebook page that it has closed its doors permanently.
Herman’s post contained the following message to the market’s clientele and the Palisade community:
“Valley fruit is closed, permanently.
Writing it brings up many mixed emotions. The business was started by my grandparents and led to my parents coming here from Florida. I remember getting gum from a jar on the counter with Nana smiling at me and watching Poppy disc the orchard. I remember seeing my aunt take over when the family needed her most.
We’ve seen familiar faces and generations of families. We’ve redecorated, grown and shared delicious peaches, and kept it in the family for over 35 years.
But all things eventually must end.
It was time to downsize, and for that reason, we ended up selling Valley and the land. It was not a choice taken lightly and we will definitely miss seeing everyone, as well as the family history on the land.
We want to thank each and every family, individual, and company that helped make Valley Fruit such a wonderful and fun success. Its memory will live on through the people that visited and we invite you to our other stand, Herman Produce, to come visit us and share your stories.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”
While Valley Fruit and Wine Shop has closed its doors at 757 Elberta Ave., Herman Produce, which is owned and operated by Renee Herman, remains open and active in its pink barn just down the road at 753 Elberta Ave.