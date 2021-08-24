Trailing 1-0 after four innings, Ogden blew the game open Monday night by scoring in each of the final five innings for a 10-4 victory over Grand Junction at Suplizio Field. The teams split the six-game Pioneer League South Division series, the final time they'll meet in the regular season.
The Raptors (46-35, 17-16) scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but the Rockies (43-35, 17-14) cut it to 4-3 on Luke Roskam's two-run in the bottom of the sixth.
Ogden took control in the seventh when Josh Broughton singled and moved to third on a two-base error before scoring on a base hit. Jakob Goldfarb followed with a home run. The Raptors added one in the eighth and got a two-run home run from Mitchell Miller in the ninth.
Roskam drove in three of the Rockies' four runs with a pair of home runs and Josh Elvir added a solo home run. Roskam, Dondrei Hubbard and Elvir, hitting in the 3-4-5 spots, accounted for six of Grand Junction's 10 hits, with two each. Elvir also hit a home run.
Nate Scantlin, the Rockies' leadoff man, also had a pair of hits. Grand Junction loaded the bases with two out in the ninth, but Hubbard struck out.
Starting pitcher James Varela (3-7) took the loss despite allowing only two runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Rockies fell two games behind Boise for the second-half title and a spot in the playoffs. Those teams play a crucial six-game series Sept. 1-6 in Boise — the remaining nine games on Grand Junction's schedule are against the last-place Rocky Mountain Vibes.