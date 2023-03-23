agate On Deck for March 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print ThursdayBaseballBasalt at Grand Junction, 4 p.m., Canyon ViewPalisade, Central at Phoenix, Arizona, Tournament, TBABeach VolleyballColorado Mesa at Irvine Valley College, TBALacrosseWomen: Colorado Mesa At Rollins, 5:30 p.m., Winter Park, Fla.SoftballColorado Mesa at Chadron State (DH), noonFridayBaseballColorado Mesa at Colorado Christian (DH), noon, All Star ParkGrand Junction at Battle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.Central, Palisade at Phoenix, Arizona, Tournament, TBASoftballColorado Mesa at Chadron State (DH), 11 a.m.Track & FieldWarrior Wild West Invitational, 3 p.m., Stocker Stadium Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Event Sport Basketball Fruita Monument Mesa Colorado Meet Swimming State Tournament Invitational Dixie Suplizio Field Baseball Lacrosse Softball Rmac Tournament Playoff Palisade Politics Soccer Botany Geology Canyon Grand Junction Date Golf Cross Country Tba Class Kronkright Park Golf Course Texas Region 7 Samuel Proal Invitational Stocker Stadium Championship Colorado Springs Quarterfinal Montrose Stadium Birmingham Ala. Black Hills Ncaa Division Battle Mountain Rmac Championship Doherty Hs Dh Teams Tba Field Rmac Tournament Championship Pacwest Tournament Ariz. View Loser Durango Track And Field Thornton Save Semifinal Class 5a Master Football Arena Triathlon Fruita Monument Tournament Canyon View Park Volleyball Brownson Arena Csu-pueblo Tournament State Tournament Men Auraria Event Center Denver West Game Wildcat Wrestling Billings Azusa Athletics Dennis Class 4a Regional West Texas Winner Bergman Bear Creek Cheyenne Mountain Angelo Complex Fossil Ridge Community Hospital Nick Turner Invitational Weekend Unity Tyr Invitational Missouri Diving Northwest Fruita Gym Leo Rex Invitational Montrose Invitational Duff Seaney Invitational Sports Armed Forces Transportation Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz March 17th Online Poll Bob Silbernagel has written recently of the life and disappearance of vagabond Everett Ruess. If you wanted to leave civilization behind, where would you prefer to go? You voted: Desert Southwest Deep within the Appalachians Alaskan wilderness Remote island in the South Pacific Old-growth forests of the Pacific Northwest Australian Outback Far Northern Rockies Upper Peninsula of Michigan I don't want to escape civilization! Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCentral, Fruita and GJ principals all stepping away after this semesterBoebert makes surprise appearance at Fish and Wildlife wolf meetingEffort started to recall at least 1 school board memberPlaintiff in Marillac lawsuit tells her side of the storyMissing woman's vehicle found with human remains insideSurgery and graduation makes for a bright future for former CMU soccer playerCentral HS Principal Lanc Sellden to resign after semesterLocal housing market remains slow, according to Bray ReportCDOT ensure locals access to fiber networkCouple opens GJ Mart, Junction's newest Asian marketplace Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Wed 10% 32° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/32° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SSE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Thu 24% 30° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:17 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 54% 25° 47° Fri Friday 47°/25° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Sat 6% 22° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM Sunset: 07:31:17 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 19% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:08:30 AM Sunset: 07:32:16 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 25° 44° Mon Monday 44°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 07:33:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 37° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:05:19 AM Sunset: 07:34:13 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.