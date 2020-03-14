By JIM SPEHAR
Once again, the Spehars have done it all wrong.
Travel through three Southwestern states, all with confirmed instances of the COVID-19 virus: check.
More than 1,750 miles of highway time, complete with convenience store restrooms that are certainly less than restful and gas pumps touched by God only knows how many hands of various cleanliness levels: check.
A couple of nights in chain hotels, including a dip in the hot tub and some time on an exercise bike, both used by who knows how many others: check.
Much time in crowded Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona restaurants, sometimes with considerably less “social distance” than the 6 feet currently recommended: check.
An up-close and personal visit with a couple in the “at risk” population, our college roommates who, like their visitors, are in their 70s and not unfamiliar with age-related aches, pains and ailments: check.
Time spent in two households with cats and dogs, despite warnings that animals can transmit the virus to humans. Might have to check with renowned scientist and fellow columnist Greg Walcher on that one. Rat terriers may be related somewhere along the evolutionary chain to those deadly, supposedly virus-transmitting wolves.
Last, and not least, a little more neighborliness snuggling next to my sniffling, coughing, plugged-up wife, who’s been sleeping down the hall while her flipping and flopping husband hogs the big bed at home while adjusting to post-knee surgery life. We’ll get her checked.
After a good night’s sleep in our own bed Thursday night, I found myself at the Horizon Drive Safeway the next morning after a physical therapy session. Seems stupidity might also be viral as two out of every three carts I spied during a brief restocking visit seemed to indicate toilet paper should only be purchased in lots of 24 rolls at a minimum. Not in my cart, but we’re safe even though I didn’t check our own TP supply before shopping. We have our “vacation pack” of Daily Sentinels as an emergency backstop, a substitute sturdier and softer than found in some of those aforementioned roadside restrooms.
Then I caught up on the news, pausing in the Safeway parking lot to listen in on some of Gov. Jared Polis’ morning news conference regarding steps Colorado is taking to prevent the spread of the virus. Several comments stood out.
“We’re going to get through this together,” the governor said. “We’re going to come out stronger and hopefully provide an example to the nation.”
He then outlined some of the many steps being taken here in the state, including a new ban on gatherings of over 250 people unless the recommended 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals or groups of no more than four or five. And he complimented news organizations for providing accurate and helpful information to the general public, saying accuracy would “promote awareness but not panic.”
And, Polis said tellingly, “Leadership means telling the truth.”
I can’t help but contrast that with what’s gone on at the national level. Confusing statements, even in prepared remarks, that demand “clarification” just as soon as they’re uttered and promote confusion rather than confidence. Delay, obfuscation and blame, giving even more time for the virus to spread, when it matters less where it started or how it came to us than how we react quickly and effectively to prevent widespread illness. Toss in unkept promises about testing and preparedness.
Meanwhile, we have national and local sporting competitions cancelled, school breaks extended, college classes going online, Wall Street suffering the worst decline in 33 years, travel disrupted and $80 million worth of cancelled Denver convention activity this month alone.
Who knows what’s happened locally, statewide and nationally since I submitted this column early Friday afternoon. The state Legislature may actually be in recess, something leadership said might happen as early as Saturday. We may hear there’ll be no JUCO this year. God forbid, we may know of more confirmed COVID-19 cases closer to home than Pitkin and Routt counties and Eagle County, where I’m headed for a post-op/pre-op visit on Wednesday.
What I do know is reflected in additional words from our governor.
“We are all in this together,” he reminded Friday. “This is really an extraordinary moment and it calls for extraordinary measures.”
On a more practical matter, Jim Spehar wonders about gas prices in the $3 range in Phoenix, the low $2 range here at home, at $1.769 when he filled up in New Mexico. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.