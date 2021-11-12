While we’re between holidays, there is plenty happening in the Grand Valley to keep you entertained.
Here are our top picks for events coming up this weekend and into next week:
BACK ON STAGE
UPDATE: The “All Together Now!” musical revue has been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The postponement came after the Sentinel's Out&About section had gone to press. A reschedule date has not yet been announced. Tickets will be refunded.
Thousands of performers are getting ready to fill stages around the globe with the musical revue “All Together Now!” and one stage in Grand Junction will be among them.
Music Theatre International does the licensing for all the shows put on by The Theatre Project, a local community theater group.
Music Theatre International arranged “All Together Now!”, which features well-known music from Broadway musicals, as a fundraiser for theater organizations and to help them get patrons back into the seats.
Instead of charging thousands in licensing fees, it made the production free and stipulated that the musical revue be performed Friday through Monday, Nov. 12–15.
The arrangement is something that is “totally unheard of,” said Dana Lyn Schmidt, artistic director for The Theatre Project.
Many took Music Theatre International up on the offer and “All Together Now!” is set to open at high schools, professional theaters and community theaters. There is at least one production in all 50 states, Schmidt said.
In Grand Junction, “All Together Now!” will be on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13–14, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and can be purchased at 970tix.com.
There will be 45 performers age 6–70-plus and several entire families in the cast for the show, which is fully choreographed, Schmidt said.
Some cast members also perform with other arts groups, such as the High Desert Opera and Western Colorado Chorale, she said.
“All Together Now!” is about an hour and 15 minutes in length and will include recognizable songs such as “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and The Beast,” “Tomorrow” from “Annie,” “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” “You Can’t Stop The Beat” from “Hairspray” and “We’re All In This Together” from “High School Musical,” Schmidt said.
There also will be some selections from newer musicals such as “Waitress” and “New World.” “There is some really good new music, not just ‘My Fair Lady,’” she said.
For information about “All Together Now!” and The Theatre Project, go to theatreprojectgj.com.
REACTION IN DANCE
A response to the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it will be put into dance form during the fall dance concert at Colorado Mesa University.
“Time to Connect” will feature a variety of dance styles and music as well as the choreography of dance faculty members Amanda Benzin and Kathy Diehl, CMU students and guest artist Michelle Bernier, who teaches dance film at Metro State University and is the executive director and artistic co-director for Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema.
The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12–13, and at 2 pm. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, $7 for students and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
To view information about the concert, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/dance-concert.html.
SWAPPING SEASONS
Snow is in the high country. If you snowboard, downhill or cross country ski, then you are likely anticipating the coming winter season. Here are two related events you don’t want to miss.
The National Ski Patrol Ski Swap will go from 5–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Admission is $10 Friday (includes both days), $5 Saturday.
The swap offers deals on used skis, boards, boots, poles and other gear. There will be gear vendors as well as food trucks. Beer and wine will be available to purchase.
For information, go to powderhorn.com.
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s grooming season for the cross country ski trails on Grand Mesa will begin Monday, Nov. 15.
Get the scoop on the Nordic season with the council’s Season Kick-off Social from 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
There will be information about the council’s events and plans for the season. Christie Aschwanden, the council’s executive director, as well as members of the board will be at the social to answer questions.
For food and drink, try one of Monumental’s beers and get a bite from Underdog Cheese food truck.
Go to gmnc.org or facebook.com/grandmesanordiccouncil for information.
RIDE THROUGH TIME
If you missed August’s staging of the jazz/folk opera “One Bike,” then here’s your chance to see the movie version.
“One Bike” was written by Scott Betts based on the book “Bicycle Junction” by Chris Brown, owner of Brown Cycles in downtown Grand Junction.
Local filmmaker Cullen Purser captured the August performances on film and his creation, “One Bike – The Movie,” will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at 970tix.com or at the door if available.
“One Bike” follows a man who crashes his bike on a trail in the Lunch Loops while on a warmup ride for Grand Junction Off-Road. He finds a different bike stashed in brush by the trail and decides to ride it back to town. He soon realizes the bicycle is the mythical One Bike as well as a time machine and finds himself on an epic adventure through history.
GO COUNTRY, GO BLUEGRASS
For live music, there are plenty of options coming up, but two bigger show with tickets still available — at least, for now! — can be found at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five and Mesa Theater.
The Bellamy Brothers, David and Homer Bellamy, will bring more than 40 years of mostly country music cred with them when they play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
General admission tickets for standing-room only are available for $45 at warehouse2565.com.
Just a few days later and a genre skip away, the Grammy award-winning The Infamous Stringdusters will play a show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Tickets to see this bluegrass band cost $25 at mesatheater.com or can be purchased for $30 the day of the show online and at the door.
Enjoy the show!