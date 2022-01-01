By SENTINEL STAFF
Matt Meyer, Sentinel contributor
Byron Leftwich. Too many times the Broncos have gone the route of hiring excellent defensive coordinators as head coaches, instead of hiring them as defensive coordinators. Vic Fangio is going to run a top-10 defense somewhere next season. Vance Joseph is running a top-10 defense in Arizona. Neither was a good head coach and Dan Quinn won’t be, either.
Leftwich currently leads the No. 1 passing offense and No. 2 scoring offense. Part of that is having Tom Brady under center, but it takes creativity to make it work with a 44-year-old quarterback, even if he’s the greatest of all time.
It will be difficult to pull Leftwich away from the Jaguars, as their former quarterback is the obvious favorite to take over in Jacksonville, but it’s worth it for Denver to try.
Outside of the quarterback position — something that could be rectified in free agency — the Bronco’s offense is ready to go. It’s the perfect spot for a competent offensive coordinator, former pro and leader of men. If you want someone who will be respected in the locker room and give the offense the juice it needs, look no further.
■ ■ ■
Chris Magninie, Sentinel Sports Editor
The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired — in part because of poor play at quarterback and in part because of poor coaching.
Since Gary Kubiak was forced to step down because of health concerns, Denver has hired two first-time head coaches — Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio.
Both Joseph and Fangio are capable of authoring very good defenses, but as head coaches, there have been numerous struggles. The offensive coordinators both brought in — Mike McCoy and Pat Shurmur — have also not been good.
Since going with a first-time head coach hasn’t been successful, the Broncos need to hire someone who has been a head coach before — preferably one with an offensive background.
Thankfully, there is one out there: Doug Pederson.
The former Eagles coach — who won Super Bowl LII in 2017 — has the right resume to return the Broncos to a perennial playoff team. Pederson went 42-37-1 with Philadelphia and helped groom Carson Wentz into a potential MVP in the 2016 season.
Pederson is also part of the Andy Reid coaching tree, which has produced several quality NFL coaches: John Harbaugh, Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott among them.
Pairing Pederson with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson would bring Denver back to the glory days, but even if neither of those QBs lands with the Broncos, Pederson could groom a young quarterback from the draft into a solid NFL starter.
■ ■ ■
Dale Shrull, Sentinel Managing Editor
What coach to hire?
I can’t really ID any one coach, but I do think they need to hire an offensive-minded head coach.
My thinking is simple. The one thing every fan and so-called expert says about the Broncos is their most glaring need is quarterback.
It’s true. This year has shown that Denver’s defense — and it has a lot to do with Vic Fangio’s defensive schemes — has been outstanding for most of the season. They also have a good running attack with an outstanding rookie in Javonte Williams.
I’m starting to question the overall quality of the receiving corps, but you have to wonder how much the questionable quarterbacking has to do with their production.
Anyway, yes, quarterback is the most glaring need. It can also be argued that more than half the NFL teams have that same problem. The answer to this problem for Denver is to realize that the future is now, and that means trying to entice a veteran QB to make a Mile High move.
We all remember the last time Denver went out and snagged a veteran QB — Peyton Manning. That turned out pretty well.
Two Super Bowl-winning veterans have expressed interest in coming to Denver: Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.
That means, the recruitment should start with hiring an offensive-minded head coach. Sure, a proven and innovative offensive coordinator would also be enticing but a head coach with those type of credentials could seal the deal.
In Green Bay, Rodgers has that kind of head coach. Wilson does not in Seattle.
If Denver is serious about upgrading — dramatically upgrading — the QB position, they need to target one of these special quarterbacks.
That begins with hiring a proven offensive mind to take the Bronco reins. It will show that Denver is serious about building an offensive powerhouse to complement that above-average defense.
The recruitment starts with the head coach position. Otherwise, they should just look at upgrading the punter position or add a second punter. They will be very busy.
■ ■ ■
Dan West, Sentinel Editorial page Editor
Yes the Broncos need a new coach, but a new coach won’t be successful without an answer at quarterback. That’s why they should hire Nathaniel Hackett, the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers is the safest bet out there when it comes to a quarterback that can lead this team to the Super Bowl. He has in the past praised Hackett and Hackett has delivered an explosive offense for the Packers. He’s ready to take the top job and has the potential to be the next Sean McVay.
The Broncos have a solid defense and enough offensive talent to satisfy Rodgers. We just need to do everything in our power to get him here.
Hiring Hackett would be a good first step.
■ ■ ■
Tom Hesse, Sentinel City Editor
Josh Gattis.
Now, this opinion was authored a few hours before the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Michigan kicked off, so it could look quite foolish by the time it appears in print. Regardless, I think the Broncos should seek to hire the 37-year-old offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines.
Gattis doesn’t have the resume of your standard NFL hire but, given the track record of your standard NFL hire, I’m not sure that should be prohibitive. What Gattis does have is a charming dedication to running the football with the occasional dash of modern football.
We’re starting to see football at all levels rediscover the value of having a bunch of beefy boys power over linebackers that all weigh 200 pounds now because they’re regularly asked to cover slot receivers. Michigan has been at the forefront of that movement in college football.
If you want Javonte Williams to touch the ball 30 times a game, then have I got the coach for you.
■ ■ ■
James Burky, Sentinel sports writer
The Broncos should take a shot at Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
For years, Denver has taken chances on supposed defensive gurus who have flamed out and haven’t had potent offense since the 2014-15 season.
The team needs a competent offensive mind to make the most of the talents of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams.
Moore’s offenses have ranked in the top-10 in the NFL in numerous categories in two of his three seasons, and has built his scheme to fit the strengths of youngsters such as Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard.
He’s 33-years-old and should only get better with age. Could this be grasping for the next Sean McVay? Sure, but the Broncos’ past two hires have been frustratingly safe.
Plus, what does a team in the midst of its second-longest playoff drought in franchise history really have to lose at this point?