The Bureau of Land Management’s latest hire announced for its new national headquarters office in Grand Junction exemplifies how moving the office can be advantageous to the agency, not to mention the city and the West.
Mark Lambrecht, who most recently worked in Montana as director of government affairs for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, starts Jan. 4 as the BLM’s assistant director for the National Landscape Conservation System. He brings an impressive resume to the job, along with an eagerness to serve that is amplified by his excitement at being able to live in Mesa County.
The BLM and other supporters of its headquarters move have cited the importance of having top agency officials live in the West, close to the lands the BLM manages and the communities its decisions affect. William Perry Pendley, the agency’s deputy director of policy and programs, has pointed to Grand Junction’s attractiveness to headquarters job candidates due to its relatively low cost of living compared to Washington, D.C., shorter commute times and access to recreation.
Lambrecht already got a taste of what the city has to offer in February when he visited to speak at the Grand Junction Outdoors Expo in opposition to Colorado’s ultimately successful ballot measure requiring reintroduction of wolves in the state. For Lambrecht, his new home looks to be a good fit; he’s an avid hunter and angler who appreciates access to public land.
“There’s a lot going on in the city and obviously there’s an unlimited opportunity for outdoor recreation all around the area, so the place really sells itself,” he told the Daily Sentinel recently.
The headquarters’ new location helped the agency attract someone with an intimate familiarity with western issues that will benefit the BLM, the lands it manages primarily in the West, and the public. In his last job Lambrecht worked hard in support of the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed this year and provides permanent, full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and billions of dollars to address deferred maintenance on public lands.
Lambrecht previously directed a natural resource industry trade association in Montana and worked for utilities, universities, engineering firms, and former U.S. Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont. Now he will be managing 35 million acres of national conservation lands, including conservation areas, national monuments, wild and scenic rivers, scenic and historic trails and wilderness.
Lambrecht looks to be a dynamic hire, and not the first impressive addition the BLM has been able to make this year to fill its new headquarters office. Another example is David Jenkins, assistant director for resources and planning. He previously helped direct a regional, California-based research station while in the Forest Service; served as director for recreation, wilderness, heritage and volunteer services for the Forest Service’s Eastern Region; worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service in Alaska; and was a cultural anthropologist with the National Park Service, among other work.
The debate will continue over the wisdom of the BLM moving its headquarters West, particularly with the potential of a Biden administration revisiting the idea. For us, the agency’s ability to attract talent like Lambrecht and Jenkins, an ability enhanced by Mesa County’s attractiveness as a place to work and live and work, helps reiterate why having the headquarters here offers more up sides than negatives. Such hires enrich not only the headquarters but our community by their presence, and we welcome them to town.