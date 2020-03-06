By KATE ROBERTS AND CURTIS HUBBARD
This spring, Colorado’s river and streams will undoubtedly swell with runoff from the season’s ample snowfall. What we don’t know yet, given that so much of our snowpack accumulates from heavy March and April storms, is just how much runoff there will be — or how long it will last.
Forecasting — even something like runoff when the snowpack has been building for four-plus months and when we have years of comparable data to go by — is never easy.
That’s why it’s worth being cautious of pessimistic — or overly rosy — forecasts for revenue from sports betting in Colorado once it is legalized on May 1.
What do water and sports betting have to do with one another, you might ask?
Thanks to Colorado voters’ passage of Proposition DD in November, water and sports betting in the state are now inextricably linked. We worked on the ballot campaign for Proposition DD in 2019, and remain proud that the legislature referred it to the ballot on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. But it’s important that folks take a long view when looking at how it will work for Colorado — and our water needs.
Proposition DD implements a tax on casino sports betting to fund a bipartisan effort to preserve Colorado’s water future — with a small portion of the revenue from the tax paying to regulate and enforce gaming laws and the vast majority being used to fund “Colorado’s Water Plan.”
Sports betting officially begins in Colorado on May 1, when sports bets will be allowed on professional, collegiate, international, and Olympic sporting events, as well as sanctioned motor sport events.
While revenue projections for the first year vary — one thing we are willing to bet on is that revenue will be higher in 2021 than in this inaugural year of legalized sports betting in Colorado. That has a lot to do with the sporting calendar — and the habits of sports bettors. In 2020, sports betting in Colorado will not include revenue from two of the industry’s marquee betting events: the NFL playoffs, notably the Super Bowl, and the NCAA basketball tournament.
So, revenue in year will be driven by things like the NBA and NHL playoffs which (we hope) will include lengthy and successful seasons from the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, respectively; Major League Baseball; the Summer Olympics (assuming they are not impacted by coronavirus), and the next seasons of NCAA and NFL football. But it will be eight months of revenue — not a full year.
We can look to other states as examples. Iowa generated $1.3 million in four months, and Indiana generated $2.8 million in three. New Hampshire generated $1.2 million in its first month. Of course, every state will behave differently in terms of how quickly sports betting ramps up, but what we do know is that all states that have newly authorized sports betting laws have generated interest and substantial new revenues for the benefit of their state.
As engaged voters will recall, the Colorado Legislature used an estimate from Eilers, a widely respected third-party research firm to establish a projection of $29 million a year in new tax revenue for the state. These estimates and this ballot language were something that were required by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights. That $29 million in tax revenue is a good faith estimate of what a mature industry will generate. It won’t be the number in the first year of operations, since there will only be eight months of sports betting, and it may not be the case in the second and third years (depending on how quickly bettors take to the market). But based on the experiences of other states, it’s a credible estimate of what the state will receive from this new venture into the future. In order to be transparent with voters, it was important to not undersell the size of the tax increase on casinos that Proposition DD authorized.
The truth is, we don’t know precisely how much revenue sports betting will generate for Colorado’s Water Plan in the early years. But we do know that these revenues will be used as a down payment on our water future. As sports betting comes online this year, we are looking forward to seeing where this exciting new opportunity leads. We believe that, as projections become reality, the new law will benefit sports bettors and, more importantly, a better and brighter water future for all Coloradans.
Kate Roberts and Curtis Hubbard were both senior strategists for the campaign to pass Proposition DD.