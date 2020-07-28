By HEATHER NICHOLSON
On July 22, I got the chance to speak with Megan Axelrod, a legislative assistant from Sen. Cory Gardner’s (R-CO) office, via conference call. The following is what I wrote up ahead of time to read to her, edited slightly to make better sense in print:
My name is Heather Nicholson. I teach 8th grade Language Arts and Social Studies. This will be my 11th year teaching, all of them in the same district and at the same school, Orchard Mesa Middle School in Mesa County Valley District 51 in Grand Junction, Colorado. I’m also a parent; I have one son who will be starting 1st grade. My husband just completed a very interesting year of student teaching and will now be starting his first year as a high school Social Studies teacher. Everything that has happened and is about to happen in education in our state will affect every member of my household. I am very invested in making sure the right things happen going forward to keep me, my family, my district, and my state safe and healthy.
I want to talk about three things today: Teacher work load, my concerns about COVID-19, and the benefits the HEROES Act will have for Colorado schools.
TEACHER WORK LOAD
A couple of weeks ago, a friend commented on one of my Facebook posts where I expressed my worries about returning to school during this global pandemic, and I quote, “We already ask SO MUCH of teachers, all the time... and the coming school year is going to be all of that dialed up to 11.” After thinking about that for a moment, I replied to her that on a scale of 1-10, this year is going to be dialed up to 20. Every normal year is at least an 11.
Teachers are asked to do so many things in addition to teaching their content, and in my 10 years of teaching, I’ve seen the list grow longer and longer. Just since 2010, I have become more of a parent to my 8th graders through the years, teaching them basic life skills like how to persist through difficulty and how to resolve conflicts with friends, because these skills are often not taught or practiced at home. I watch for signs of abuse or neglect because I am a mandatory reporter. I enforce silence and stillness during active shooter drills for sometimes upwards of 45 minutes, multiple times a year. I am trained frequently through in-service days and team meetings on things like how trauma affects learning: how students who have endured or are enduring stressful situations do not have the capacity to effectively learn about adverbs or understand the Constitution — and a large percentage of my school’s population is affected by trauma of some sort. I watch students with learning disabilities carefully in and out of my classroom so I can accurately report on their progress during IEP meetings which are scheduled outside of my contract hours. I spend upwards of 20 hours every year watching my students sit silently in front of a computer to complete state-mandated standardized tests that are supposed to drive my teaching.
These are just a few examples of a hundred jobs I do in addition to teaching my kids how to outline an essay or the importance of the Boston Massacre.
I love my kids. I yell out the door at them on Friday afternoons, “Bye, have a good weekend, I love you!” I think most of them think I’m joking, just saying that because I have to or because I’m being silly. But I truly do love every one of them. I enjoy my summers off from teaching, but about this time every year, mid-July, I start to miss being around teenagers and their sassy, funny, weird, difficult, amazing selves. I miss the debates, both the ones I plan to have about books or historical events, and the ones that pop up because teenagers love to argue. I love teaching, and my heart has been mourning the loss of it since I left my classroom for the last time on March 13th. I wish things were normal and we could have a normal school year. But I know we absolutely will not.
COVID CONCERNS
This brings me to my next point: concerns I have, along with many other teachers in the state and the nation, about returning to school in the midst of a pandemic like we have never experienced. On top of everything I just mentioned — long days teaching, nights spent grading, and doing so much more than just teaching English and History — I now have so many worries about how I can do justice teaching my kids this year when the school year will look and run so differently than anything we’ve ever done. When we’re all worried about contracting a virus which, if it does not kill us, could permanently incapacitate us with organ failure, lung scarring, brain or nerve damage, or any number of other long-term affects we still don’t know enough about. We also worry about bringing that virus home to a loved one who may suffer or even die because of it. Talk about trauma affecting learning! It’s going to affect my teaching, too!
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Colorado Department of Education and the governor’s office, just released guidelines for reopening schools in Colorado. My district has not yet released its official plans for reopening, but it looks like we will all return to face-to-face learning five days a week unless a parent opts their child into an as-yet-unspecified online learning program they will offer.
Since I will be in a building with hundreds of students and staff members for eight or more hours every day, I will be at the mercy of the safety guidelines my district and building implements. A lot of those guidelines need more funding than we have to work effectively and keep us safe.
All students ages 11 and older must wear a mask inside school buildings, along with all staff. I have sewn fabric masks for myself and my family, but many students and even teachers do not have any masks available to them.
Everyone must self-report, online, any COVID symptoms daily before entering the building. Many of my students and their families do not have access to the internet at home, even on a smart phone; assessing them for symptoms before letting them enter the building every morning is going to take trained staff that we currently do not have.
The CDPHE document encourages but does not mandate the cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and shared objects, but I worry that without the proper funding for supplies and the salaries of enough custodians, our schools will not get the cleaning they need to stay safe and stop the spread of the virus.
HEROES ACT
I am asking today that Sen. Gardner do his part to ensure students, teachers, and other educators, along with their families and loved ones, remain safe this fall as they return to school. He can do this by making sure the HEROES Act passes in the Senate.
The HEROES Act, in addition to helping so many Americans in all sorts of situations, would benefit education greatly. It would provide invaluable funding to ensure every staff member and student comes to school with an appropriate mask every day to stop the spread of COVID within poorly-ventilated, cramped classrooms where distancing of 6 or even 3 feet is impossible with 30 or more students in a classroom.
The HEROES Act would support getting wi-fi, Chromebooks, and other resources in the hands and homes of those students who need them for their safety and their education.
It would help pay for supplies to clean door handles, lockers, and countertops so our students and staff don’t have to worry about picking up the virus from a contaminated surface.
I urge Sen. Gardner to do the right thing: to vote in favor of the HEROES Act to ensure students and educators get the protection and safety measures they deserve. Thank you very much for your time.
Once we had finished saying our pieces, we asked Ms. Axelrod if Sen. Gardner would be supporting the passage of the HEROES Act. She sidestepped and said he would push for the bipartisan bill called the “Reopen Schools Safely Act.” This provides far less funding for education than the HEROES Act, and it seems to put more of the burden on applying for COVID-related funding on schools and school districts themselves, piling yet another job on the backs of teachers and administrators when we are already overworked to the point of literal collapse.
Sen. Cory Gardner has historically not supported what is best for students and educators, so this was unfortunately no surprise. It seems that many Republican senators may be willing to do the bare minimum available to make it look like they’re supporting education, but our students and teachers are worth far more than the bare minimum. The disregard Gardner’s office, and many Americans, have shown recently for education is disgraceful. Maybe when kids and teachers start to die from COVID-19, they will change their minds, but I doubt it, having seen their inaction about underfunded schools and the horrifying problem of school shootings.
My hope in sharing this story is that people who read it will be driven to advocate for teachers and students. Write and call your representatives, both in Congress and in your own school district, whether or not you have students in school. This is something that effects every community, every state, and our entire nation. The children my husband and I will be teaching, and the children my son is growing up with, will soon be part of the amazing melting pot that is America; we will depend on them, look to them, and lean on them. In order for us to do that, they need to survive this school year, and not just survive but be able to thrive in safe, healthy school buildings with teachers who can focus on learning, not teachers who are stressed about hygiene and PPE. I need your voice to continue to be loud so we don’t go to school this fall in fear for our very lives.
Heather Nicholson is a teacher in District 51. She lives in Grand Junction.