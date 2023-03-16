Just more than 50 years ago on Jan. 11, 1973, while Carly Simon was on the radio singing her new number-one hit “You’re So Vain,” the S&P 500 closed at a then all-time high of $120.20. Unbeknownst to the U.S., many things were about to change.

The next 21 months saw a decline in the S&P of almost 48%, the biggest drop since the 1930s. Within a short time, the Vietnam War ended. The Watergate trial started. Roe v. Wade was decided in the Supreme Court. Lyndon Johnson died. A whole generation of investors who had experienced one of the most powerful expansions in the American economy, multiplying the value of the markets some eight-fold, experienced the “unimaginable.”