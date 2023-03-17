Some of the names on the ballot for the April 4 City Council election will likely be familiar to voters this year. While we like to see new leaders emerge, it’s also valuable to have some experienced players who have been active in this community for years to provide their perspective.

The candidates in this year’s election are: District A — Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B — Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large — Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C — Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.

