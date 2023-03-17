Some of the names on the ballot for the April 4 City Council election will likely be familiar to voters this year. While we like to see new leaders emerge, it’s also valuable to have some experienced players who have been active in this community for years to provide their perspective.
The candidates in this year’s election are: District A — Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B — Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large — Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C — Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
AT-LARGE
Both Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke have been involved in this community for years. They know the people, they know the issues and we think they’d both do a good job on the City Council. But, we think Schwenke would provide some focus and a sense of urgency that would benefit the council.
Schwenke is well known in this community from her time as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. She has been involved in the business community for decades and has been around for many of the important decisions and projects the city has undertaken.
She’s already largely up to speed on the city’s current efforts to address the affordable housing need. She served on the American Rescue Plan committee, which made recommendations for how to spend federal COVID-response funds allocated to the city. That committee’s focus was funding community projects to address housing and homelessness. She told The Daily Sentinel editorial board that the city needs to get moving to fund those projects.
Like several other candidates, Schwenke said she favors lowering fees in the city, which we think is something that should be looked at by the next council. As a former Chamber leader, we’re confident that she’ll advocate for our business community, which we appreciate.
Schwenke covered a number of other issues in our conversation — from improving roads to her support for repairing the Orchard Mesa Pool. Overall, we found her to be energetic and motivated. She wants to see the City Council getting more done. We think that someone pushing forward on the City Council would be a good addition.
Beilfuss has also been active in the community for many years. He’s advocated for expanding access to health care and is a familiar face in the crowd at City Council meetings. He knows what the job he’s applying for is all about.
Like nearly all the candidates, Beilfuss identified housing as the No. 1 issue. However, he was the only candidate to talk about how that impacts senior citizens. He also discussed the needs of seniors more broadly and we think he’d keep that constituency in mind as a council member.
When talking about how he’d make decisions on council, Beilfuss said he’d take a balanced approach and try to see the big picture. We think those are good qualities in a council member.
These are both good candidates who seemed to hold similar positions on many of the issues facing the city. However, we think Schwenke has the drive to really get the City Council moving forward on tackling those issues.
DISTRICT CThis one is easy for us, as current Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is running unopposed. When she first ran, she said she would not seek a second term, but said she changed her mind and wants another term to continue to work on projects and issues that began in her first term.
Stout has proven to be a deliberative, independent thinker on council. She said she wants to continue to play a part as a moderate member of the board, which we think is important on a board like the City Council.
Stout has a real command of the issues and, we think, has the right priorities when making decisions. She’s also a consistent advocate for our Spanish-speaking population, which is an often overlooked community.
Stout has done a good job on City Council in her first term and we think she’s earned a second term.