On the eve of the two-year anniversary that Grand Junction voters said “yes” to recreational marijuana, we are now on the verge of seeing our first businesses open, right?
Not so fast.
In what has become a fiasco of stops, starts, twists, turns and even a pending lawsuit, and who knows, maybe more lawsuits, city officials blundered at almost every turn in this process.
By comparison, the State of Missouri passed legal weed in November and opened its first shops last month.
One of the big selling points to Grand Junction voters was it would bring in close to $3 million in sales tax revenue a year. It’s that sales tax revenue from recreational marijuana that enticed the city to ask voters to approve the measure. It only took a quick glance at Palisade, De Beque and Parachute to see there’s big money to be made for the city and business powers in the marijuana market.
But there’s one glaring fact so far — there has been zero sales tax generated.
The plan was to pick 10 applicants through a random lottery. Right now, there are 31 applicants, including the one who is battling the city in court because of a disagreement over how close its building is to Grand Junction High School.
The first delay in this process was the patience of City Council to make sure they put all those proverbial ducks in a row and had a solid plan for choosing applicants.
After all this waiting, the plan seems to have turned out maybe too solid, as in impenetrable.
The planned lottery led to confusion and accusations that City Council wasn’t clear in its lottery plan.
The plan was to have one lottery to pick two of the three applicants in the Horizon Drive Business District. Then the other 28 applicants around the other parts of the city would have a separate lottery.
Wait, whoa, what?
That was the reaction from those other 28 applicants.
Not only was there going to be a separate lottery for Horizon Drive applicants, but that lottery was going to be held first, and with no lottery date for the others.
Wait, whoa, what?
Two businesses would be able to jump into the marijuana game and start making money while the others had to wait?
Without rehashing this too much, here’s a quick explanation of what has thrown a big wrench into things.
It was decided that there would just be one big lottery with all 31 applicants. Of course, this peeved the Horizon Drive Business District since there’s a chance that the area could have zero marijuana business outlets.
Then it gets complicated. A lot of ins, a lot of outs, a lot of what-have-yous. If all three Horizon Drive applicants are picked, a separate lottery would be held to eliminate one. If the one applicant toiling in the legal system with the city is selected, then an additional applicant will be selected as an alternative in case the court decides in favor of the applicant that filed the lawsuit.
Who needs access to marijuana products when you have this dizzying offering from the city?
And all the while, those sales tax revenues remain frozen at zero.
Anyway, it now looks like the plan is set and there will soon be 10 or 11 happy applicants. Maybe. We’ll see.
There’s no doubt about one thing: all 31 applicants to this process are irritated with this waiting game.
The city is now looking at March 30 as the lottery day.
Let’s hope that’s the case, because this is whole scenario is really killing everyone’s buzz.