In Colorado, access to quality and affordable health care is always top of mind for families across the state, especially here in rural communities.
As a state representative for the Roaring Fork Valley and other parts of the Western Slope, I know how vitally important it is for working families to have the peace of mind that comes with quality, affordable health insurance coverage. During my time as a legislator, I have heard from many of you about the struggles our community faces due to the rising costs of care. That is why I supported the creation of a reinsurance program that saves Coloradans thousands on their premiums, authored and passed legislation that is bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, and am currently leading the effort to bring a new, more affordable health public insurance option to our state.
But now is not the time to stop working toward solutions and it is certainly not the time to throw away all of the progress we have made helping families save money and get the health care they deserve.
In recent years, Colorado has made great strides in making health care more affordable and accessible by accessing programs made possible by the Affordable Care Act. Thanks to the ACA, we have lowered the uninsured rate in state down to 6.5%. Just as importantly, Coloradans cannot be denied coverage because they have a pre-existing condition, and no longer can women be denied care for being women. If Trump has his way, his nominee for the Supreme Court will cast the deciding vote to overturn the ACA, threatening protections for the 2.4 million people in Colorado with pre-existing conditions and jeopardizing coverage for as many as 470,000 Coloradans. There are members of my family who will be impacted and I am sure there are members of yours, too.
To make matters worse, the federal mismanagement of the crisis has left the economy in shambles and pulled the rug out from underneath working families. More than 200,000 Coloradans have been put out of work as a result of the recession and many have lost access to their employer-based insurance.
It is a disaster that is being felt in every corner of our country and our state but especially for those who live in rural communities like ours, where we already have fewer insurance providers and more expensive services. Even before the pandemic, 18 of Colorado’s rural hospitals were losing money. Now, the financial hit from the coronavirus crisis could force some to close for good, which would even further limit options for Coloradans living in rural areas.
For years, communities on the Western Slope have been hit hard by limited options and high costs, and the president’s ineffective pandemic response has only exacerbated the situation.
I do not often weigh-in on national politics. I typically stay in my lane working on state-level issues. However, the stakes for health care in the upcoming election are too large for me to stay silent. Colorado families deserve better. We need a president who will put working families first and fight for more choice and lower prices in our health care system. That is Joe Biden.
As vice president, Joe worked closely with President Barack Obama to pass the ACA, and he’s committed to protecting and building on it as president. If we are going to achieve the access to health care and lower prices we seek in Colorado, the ACA must stand and we need an administration in Washington that will work with Colorado, not against us.
In addition to protecting the ACA, Joe Biden has a comprehensive plan to improve rural health care by doubling our investment in community health centers and expanding access to high quality care for the communities that need it the most, like here on the Western Slope.
When Joe Biden is president, rural communities will have an ally in the White House who will fight to make sure that no matter where you live, you can live a healthy life.
Dylan Roberts is the state representative for House District 26, encompassing Eagle and Routt counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives.